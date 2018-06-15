Construction in rural China Matthew Chitwood

“There’s no need to go to war. We can solve everything by talking,” said the young tea farmer. “Or with moh-nee!” he added, emphasizing money in English and rubbing his fingers and thumb together. China has doubled its foreign affairs budget in just the last five years under Xi’s leadership, not including investment, infrastructure development or financing that China also leverages to achieve its foreign policy goals. In April the Dominican Republic cut off diplomatic relations with Taiwan in favor of the government in Beijing. China says there were no economic pre-conditions, but many speculate the estimated $3.1 billion in infrastructure projects now slated for construction influenced the switch. On a larger scale, China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a global network of infrastructure development projects, is projected to reach two-thirds of the world’s population, stretching from western China to Africa and Europe. With an expected price tag of $1 trillion, it is poised to improve the infrastructure landscape of the world and fill a critical gap that developed countries have left vacant. It will also dramatically extend China’s sphere of influence. Last year China opened its first overseas military base in Djibouti (eight miles from a U.S. base); it also took out a 99-year lease on a Sri Lankan port for commercial purposes, though it is equipped to service China’s navy. As the lines between economic and security interests becomes increasingly blurred, some fear the responsibility for maintaining China’s peaceful rise may fall upon the military.

In early March, as U.S.-China trade spats were still focused on technology policy and possible violation of sanctions against Iran, the new film Amazing China hit theaters across the country. Released by state broadcaster CCTV, the movie highlights “the development and achievements of the Party” over the last five years. After less than two weeks in theaters, it became China’s top-grossing documentary of all time, bolstered in part by compulsory viewings for China’s 90 million or so Party members.

For a Monday night showing, I ventured two hours from Bangdong village into Lincang, a nondescript city of 350,000 set in a small river valley in Yunnan. Just 15 years ago, fields of corn and cabbage filled the valley; now, housing developments and shopping centers have moved in, complete with Walmart and ken-de-ji. I joined fifteen others in a sparsely-filled theater for 90-minutes of China’s achievements in HD.

“America is like an elder brother.”

Sweeping panoramas captured China’s newly-built highways, high-speed rail and record-breaking bridges. A deep-voiced narrator told of Chinese advances in space and ultra-deep sea exploration. A montage highlighted China’s growing military capabilities on land and sea with a fatigue-clad President Xi spurring troops to “defeat any foes that invade our territory.” Media footage showed Xi’s speech at the Paris climate summit, the opening of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Xi “bringing China’s development experience to Africa,” and Xi encouraging students to pursue “the Chinese Dream.” It seemed to have the desired effect. “The Communist Party is great!” exclaimed one moviegoer I spoke with.

Villagers describe the U.S. with colorful adjectives and usually a thumbs up: Powerful. The big boss. Number one. Under Xi’s leadership, they also see China as increasingly able to compete with the U.S. as equals. “America is like an elder brother,” says Kang Jiaxin. “He doesn’t want baby brother to grow bigger than him. But there’s nothing he can do about it.”



Referring to what Trump called China’s “illicit trade practices,” one villager responded, “We aren’t thieves. An apprentice takes what he learns from the master and, at some point, has to venture out on his own. When you have nothing, you have to start somewhere.”

Kang and I chat late into the night and the single bulb in Kang’s Convenience is soon one of the last shining in the village. The fluorescent light is cold and leaves half of his face in darkness. “China doesn’t want any kind of war. We are still developing,” says Kang. “But we aren’t afraid of war either.” Again quoting Chairman Mao, Kang adds: “Leave me alone and I’ll leave you alone; but attack me and I’ll certainly counter.” The words echo the consistent messaging of Vice Premier Liu He, head of China’s trade delegation: China will not initiate a trade war, but it will be ready to retaliate.

“But you and I are just people,” Kang says after a pause. “It doesn’t affect us and we can’t change it. That’s up to our governments.”