When it comes to winning elections, Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears to be a master. He and his conservative Justice and Development Party, commonly known through the initials the AKP, have dominated every Turkish election since 2002 with impeccable political timing and adaptation.

In 2002, taking advantage of the growth opportunity for emerging markets, Erdogan turned on his renowned charm and spoke about not only economic growth and opportunity but increased civil liberties and individual rights. More recently, as anti-Muslim sentiment and populism spread throughout the world, Erdogan dug into the authoritarian playbook and rolled out policies “to protect” Turkey and Turkish identity. That has included curbing the press, shutting down social media, jailing political opponents, antagonizing the Kurds, and using a failed coup attempt in July 2016 to impose a state of emergency. Nine months later, he managed to win a referendum to change Turkey’s constitution, giving the winner of the next election vast powers of an “executive presidency.”

In anticipation of further economic decline, Erdogan cannily moved Turkey’s next elections from November 2019 to this Sunday, June 24 two months earlier. His reasoning, presumably: to sidestep economic discontent and the vicissitudes of the youth vote. According to the Turkish polling company, Konda, out of 57 million voters about 19 million are under 32. Half of them say that they don’t support any party.

But as opposition parties seize the moment, mounting a formidable coordinated challenge with the very tactics that catapulted the Turkish president to power, it finally seems the master may have miscalculated.