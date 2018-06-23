Optics are important to countries, and Muslim women, their relative visibility and invisibility, have long been a realm of strategic wrangling, with meanings and symbols of domination attached to either. In the colonial era, monarchs were also central to campaigns that touted “modernization.” In 1928, Queen Soraya, the wife of Afghan King Amanullah Khan, inaugurated a girl’s school and a hospital for women. Then at a Council meeting, she shocked the world and those present by removing her hijab and becoming the first Muslim Queen to appear unveiled in public. Her example, the Afghan royalty hoped, would influence other Afghan women.

Next door in Iran, the Shah took a rougher route. In 1936, he passed the “Kashf-e-Hijab” decree, banning certain sorts of veils for all Iranian women. Most Iranian women were used to veiling at the time and did not welcome the decree, particularly since violence was sometimes used to force women in public to remove their veils. To avoid confrontations, many just stayed home. Both the Afghan and Iranian kings at the time enjoyed the support of Western governments.

And in both cases eventually it was the clerics who won, and the monarchs were overthrown. Whatever the kings had done, the clerics wanted to reverse. If the visibility of women had been a sign of modernity brought on by monarchs who colluded with the British and the Americans, forcing the women to veil was a reversal, a retaking of power that was authentic and a return to the days when the homeland was untouched by foreign powers.

Driving is not veiling, nor is anyone being forced to do it. It is, however, a visible alteration of the face Saudi Arabia presents to itself and to the world. In supporting the reversal of the driving ban, Prince Salman is treading through tricky territory, boldly overruling the clerics accustomed to monopolizing the realm of women’s conduct and defining what is permissible. The monarchs of old who tried to “modernize” their kingdoms were overthrown in part over their perceived Western connections. Indeed, the clever packaging of everything involving women’s empowerment as part of “Western feminism” and hence impermissible has been a winning formula in nearly every Muslim country, where resistance to the West has been, in the simplistic politics of Islamists, painted as cultural authenticity.

The king- and queen-endorsed feminism of early-twentieth century Iran and Afghanistan never did trickle down to bring lasting change for women in those countries.

The challenge for Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, the modernizing monarch of the contemporary Muslim moment, is to push through reforms like female drivers without seeming to capitulate to Western culture. So while it may seem strange that the end of the driving ban on driving has coincided with the arrests of Saudi feminists most involved with protesting the ban, the timing seems politically savvy given the historical context. Last month at least twelve prominent activists who have campaigned against the driving ban were arrested; three of them remain in custody. Then, just as the first driver’s licenses were being handed out to some Saudi women, two others, including the writer Nouf Abdelaziz, were also arrested. Cracking down of feminists while implementing the most feminist reform the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the post-colonial era could be the Prince’s way of deflecting the ready critiques of thwarted clerics eager label the rising ruler a Western stooge. Explanations, of course, are not excuses: the cruel reality in 2018 Saudi society is that some women are moving forward at the expense of innocent others.