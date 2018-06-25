When the European Parliament noticed earlier this year that its self-appointed critics, the far-right Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group, had claimed reimbursements for 427,000 Euros’ worth of champagne, Christmas gifts and fancy dinners, ENF member of parliament Harald Vilimsky immediately took to Twitter to insist that he does not like champagne and has never drunk it.

On cue, a photograph appeared of the Austrian Vilimsky and Marine le Pen raising champagne flutes at a “Patriotic Spring” gathering in Vienna. The two blondes became the latest welfare-cutting populists to get caught engaging in activities that hardly say “everyman.“ The poor optics prompted reliable sources from Vilimsky’s Austrian Freedom Party at home to declare their buddy, an ex-frat boy forever trying (and failing) to get a meeting with the next boss figure on the populist international scene, a noted beer drinker. While Vilimsky himself seemed fussed by the episode, it illustrated an interesting general principle: Right now, scandals involving populists’ apparent hypocrisy do not seem to have much of an effect on their public appeal.

Like other far-right populist parties who get elected by slamming “the fat cats” who are “up there,” (phrases from the party’s former leader) Vilimsky and his colleagues like to style themselves as relatable underdogs. This hasn’t stopped them from filling their pockets before, when they ruled together with the conservative party in the early aughts. Right now, the former FPÖ finance minister Karl-Heinz Grasser is on trial in Vienna for embezzling millions of Euros back when he oversaw the privatization of 60 000 federal apartments. The investigation took eight years. Grasser’s wife, a Swarovski heiress, has insisted that her husband is innocent and now being hounded like Marilyn Monroe—”first praised, then destroyed.”

And still, the revamped Freedom Party entered Austria’s government as junior coalition partner again last year, with a bunch of new ministers—many of whom were brought to politics by the country’s small clique of right-wing extremists and torch-bearing fraternities. Even the party’s voters know that these men aren’t great statesmen. (Vilimsky once tasered himself half-unconscious on national television to try and make a case that taser-pistols should be legalized.)