But for all possibilities to be available, almost all obligations must be gone. Lynch is a quintessential “art monster,” someone who refuses to concern himself with quotidian chores and instead folds himself into the depthless ocean of his own creative will. His fourth and current wife Emily Stofle told McKenna that “he’s selfish, and as much as he meditates, I don’t know how self-reflective David is.” (Since the shooting of Twin Peaks: The Return, McKenna reports, Stofle and Lynch have lived in separate homes on the same property.) When Stofle told Lynch she intended to have a child, he warned her, “I need you to know that I have to do my work and I don’t want to be made to feel guilty.” And after the birth of his fourth child, Lula, he made good on his promise of “disappear[ing] into work.” Of his second child, he writes, “Austin came to see me in Berkeley a couple of times. He was three or four years old. How the hell did he get out there?” (Austin was living with David’s second wife Mary Fisk in L.A. at the time.) “I may not’ve been the best father to my kids, because I just wasn’t around much,” Lynch muses in the book’s final chapter.

In spite of its dryness, Room to Dream is valuable as a historical record, not only because it collects so much in a single manuscript but because McKenna’s shrewd and constant acknowledgement of the people who’ve surrounded and supported Lynch for decades chisels those names into the same record. It’s a list not limited to the four women who’ve filled the role of wife, though many are women. One of the most notable is Katherine Coulson, a longtime Lynch collaborator best known for her role as Twin Peaks’s Log Lady. Coulson so believed in Eraserhead that she took all the furniture from her own living room for its set, and brought food and money to the film’s crew—all of which she acquired from the waitressing job she kept during the hours she wasn’t working on the movie. Over forty years later, though she was dying of cancer and advised not to travel, she planned to fly to Lynch to shoot her scenes for Twin Peaks: The Return. She has disguised the extent of her illness to Lynch, but a protective friend blew her cover and told him the cameras would have to come immediately to shoot her in her home. She died five days after completing her scenes.

The phrase “art monster” belongs to Jenny Offill, who writes in her novel, Dept. of Speculation:

My plan was never to get married. I was going to be an art monster instead. Women almost never become art monsters because art monsters only concern themselves with art, never mundane things. Nabokov didn’t even fold his own umbrella. Vera licked his stamps for him.

According to his assistant, Micheal Barile, Lynch “hasn’t pumped gas in thirty years” and “doesn’t think about where his next meal’s coming from—lunch just appears.” And in Lynch’s own words: “I loved [my first wife] Peggy, but I don’t know that we would have gotten married if she hadn’t been pregnant, because marriage doesn’t fit into the art life.”

It’s telling that where Offill’s female narrator sees a “monster,” Lynch simply sees a man living the life he was meant to live. In Room to Dream, after Lynch talks about his own record as a father, he adds the equivocation that “my father was never around much either ... Maybe it’s not the presence of the father but the love that you feel coming through that’s important.” And it’s true that McKenna quotes myriad friends, actors, colleagues and employees who praise Lynch’s ability to make them feel special, valued, cared for, and deeply seen.

But the people who make the lunch and shepherd the children have names, and McKenna has provided a valuable service in giving them credit for their labors.

But the sort of absorption Lynch lavishes on his cast and crew members to foster “an atmosphere of joy” on set can lead to a sense of great loss when it’s withdrawn from those who aren’t working with him anymore. “He completely cut me out of his life and left me with a phone call telling me he never wanted to see me again,” former girlfriend Isabella Rossellini told McKenna. “It took me years to get back on my feet ... I loved David immensely and thought he loved me.” Mary Fisk, his second wife whose marriage ended (in part) because of Lynch’s affair with Rossellini, said, “My heart was truly broken ... I’d lost my best friend.” These women are rarely only lovers; from Fisk to Rossellini to Stofle to third wife Mary Sweeney, they were first, or simultaneously, collaborators. Mary Sweeney was prominently involved with seven of Lynch’s eleven feature films, and four of his five TV projects; it must have been unspeakably painful to live through the dissolution of a romantic relationship while knowing the creative partnership would also die.

While adequately describing the infinite textures of any individual’s life is an impossible task, Lynch’s life might present a particular challenge because so many other people’s lives have been devoted to making his possible. “There are kites and there are kite-holders,” actor and singer Chrysta Bell tells McKenna, adding that Lynch’s current wife is “happy to be the kite holder and let her partner soar.” In this frame, Room to Dream is a chronicle of a kite relay, one in which holder after holder passes off the handle when their arm gets tired. Lynch is not a monster, but he is someone whose existence demands an unusual amount of assistance, and the people who provide that assistance matter, too.

In his legendary profile of Lynch, David Foster Wallace noted that Lynch used the paintings of an unnamed ex-wife (it could be one of two) on the walls of a set in Lost Highway, and that it was “unclear” how these paintings—which Wallace deemed “far more interesting” than Lynch’s own—came to be in Lynch’s possession for the occasion. In this telling, the paintings, like Lynch’s son Austin or his lunch, seem to just appear. But the people who make the lunch and shepherd the children and paint the more interesting paintings have names, and McKenna has provided a valuable service in giving them credit for their labors. Room to Dream may not be an especially deep dive into Lynch himself, but it widens the field of inquiry to bring in those who’ve been instrumental in letting his kite soar.