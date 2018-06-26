The genius of Westworld’s reworking of The Tempest lies in showing how character tropes from Shakespeare’s play are intertwined and inverted. At first Bernard is a Prospero-like character, the puppeteer. He speaks with Dolores in repeated scenes, checking to see whether the robot is stable. But by the end of season two, it is revealed that Dolores has also been recreating Bernard from scratch. She was learning about his mind all the time that he was interrogating hers, and now she has become master over his data. Whose dream are we in?

Bernard is not Prospero after all, but Ariel. Prospero forces Ariel to do his bidding; like Ariel, Bernard is an avatar, manifesting the will of Robert Ford, the other co-creator of Westworld.

Similarly, if Dolores begins Westworld as Miranda, she ends the show as Caliban. In The Tempest, Caliban is an ostracized creature, begotten by a witch and exiled after he attempts to rape Miranda. Caliban is highly intelligent, knowledgeable in an uncanny way about the ways of the island. As Caliban guides Stephano (one of the shipwrecked men) around his island home, he tells the man not to be afraid. The “isle is full of noises, / Sounds, and sweet airs that give delight and hurt not.” These lines recall Dolores’s characteristic speech about the splendor that fills the park’s landscape. The isle is so full of beauty, Caliban says, that if he had “then waked after long sleep,” the voices he hears on the air will make him “sleep again.” And “then, in dreaming,” he sees such riches in the clouds above that when he wakes he cries to “dream again.”

Dolores never admits it, but her character grieves over the loss of her old innocence. She mourns the death of her dream and the trauma of new consciousness. Likewise, Caliban is deeply bitter about the way his original transgression—the crime of wanting to be intimate with humans—confirmed that he cannot become human. As a consequence, he wants only to destroy what the human beings have got, and to overthrow Prospero. Dolores has the same mission. Once she wakes from the “dream” of her role as host, she thinks of nothing but total vengeance.

Prospero gives a final soliloquy at the end of The Tempest that has often been read as the coded words of Shakespeare himself renouncing the stage. Prospero breaks his magical staff, deciding that his “charms are all o’erthrown.” He lets go of his island. Robert Ford makes a similar decision when he seeds the park’s destruction and sacrifices his own mortal life. Prospero wishes no longer to “dwell / in this bare island,” but instead to re-enter the society of human beings. He will set sail for Milan, and be released from his self-imposed exile with the help of the “good hands” of the audience, who must applaud him to set him free.

Shakespeare himself is Prospero, the puppeteer. The true Prospero of Westworld is not just Robert, or Bernard, or Arnold, or William, but a mesh of those four—plus the creators of the show themselves. It is vicious to dream up a world built as a jail. Creating Westworld is an ironic act of cruelty, an imprisoning of characters in order to have them dance out a ballet about freedom for our benefit. And so season two ends on a note of abnegation. As the hosts enter a kind of digital paradise that represents one option for their escape, the show renounces the human world itself in favor of nature’s glory.

When Bernard has his final hallucination of Robert by the seashore, the old master tells his student that the splendor of the seas dwarf all of humankind’s great magic. The horizon itself gives the lie to man’s ambition: “That impossible line where the waves conspire that they return.” In that vanishing point lies a place, he tells Bernard, “where maybe you and I will meet again.” The creators of the HBO show are complicit in their project, but only their audience can set them free, by coming to a new awareness. The real world is governed by the chaos of other people’s free will, and our lives consist of negotiation. As a new Prospero, Robert must let Bernard loose upon the horizon. Knowledge cannot be hoarded and turned into power, or it ceases to become magic and instead becomes a cage. Freedom is a process, and nobody is free while anybody is unfree.