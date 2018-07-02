The economic security he gained from writing for television allowed him to reinvent himself as a fiction writer in the 1960s. His prose became more energetic and visceral. The best of these stories—“The Deathbird,” “Jeffty is Five” —were much anthologized. His tale “The Man Who Rowed Christopher Columbus Ashore” was included in The Best American Short Stories collection for 1993, an achievement that particularly pleased Ellison as a sign that he was read outside what he saw as the ghetto of genre fiction.

To be sure, even in his best work, Ellison was a limited writer with a narrow emotional and tonal range. He could do rage, terror, alienation very well, with hectoring and loud stories that mirrored the 1960s countercultural rage at the establishment. But there was little in Ellison’s work of empathy, friendship or love. He had no gift for conveying delicate shades of feeling. It’s not surprising that Doctorow speaks of loving Ellison’s work as an adolescent. In general, Ellison is a writer whose readership leans heavily on people who read him as a teen, and often outgrew him. As Tim Hodler of The Comics Journal noted, Ellison “was a perfect writer to discover in middle school or junior high.”

More important than Ellison’s own work was the encouragement he gave to other writers through his editing and mentorship. Ellison’s didn’t just push himself to improve as a writer, he did the same for the genres he was most closely affiliated with. He edited two of the most influential anthologies in the history of science fiction: Dangerous Visions (1967) and Again, Dangerous Visions (1963). A third volume, The Last Dangerous Visions, went unpublished even though Ellison had gathered scores of stories.

The selling point of these books was that they featured taboo-breaking stories, a popular way to market books in the counterculture era. But the true innovation was the high literary standards Ellison demanded of his writers. Along with fellow editors Judith Merrill and Michael Moorcock, Ellison played a crucial role in pushing science fiction and fantasy writers to abandon the blood-and-thunder prose of the pulps and write with greater tact and flare.

Many of the writers Ellison encouraged and promoted—including Ursula K. Le Guin, Samuel Delany, J.G. Ballard, and Octavia Butler—became major figures in world literature. To Butler in particular Ellison was an important mentor. Unlike Ellison himself, these writers achieved a crossover success with a general audience. They weren’t just anthologized once or twice in prestigious mainstream publications, but rather won a more lasting name among fiction lovers.

Ellison’s quarrelsome personality clouded his reputation. He was quick to get into feuds and lawsuits. A dust-up Ellison had with Frank Sinatra is immortalized in a classic Guy Talese article. Sometimes he had justice on his side, as when he rightly claimed the film The Terminator was plagiarized from his work. (Ellison achieved a settlement with the film’s producers, so the debt The The Terminator has to his work is now acknowledged in the credits.) But often he did not. For example, his 2006 lawsuit against Fantagraphics, a vital independent publisher specializing in graphic novels, seems to have been frivolous and motivated by personal malice. A settlement was reached but the the suit carried the real risk destroying Fantagraphics.

Ellison’s death is an opportunity to disentangle his personal flaws from his lasting achievement with the aid of historical perspective. His macho bluster now seems a period piece—influenced by Ernest Hemingway and Nelson Algren, and paralleled by the antics of Ellison’s contemporaries like Norman Mailer and Hunter S. Thompson.

Ellison’s push to make science fiction more literary was a victorious crusade, although other writers who made the same journey proved better equipped to write lasting books that blurred the line between fantastika and modernism. His best work—found in the collections Deathbird Stories (1975) and Shatterday (1980)—will live on as examples of superior young adult fiction. His personal violence remains unforgivable.