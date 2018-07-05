Lionel Messi, in Saturday’s game, couldn’t achieve his goals. The BBC commentators—Gary Lineker was one—spoke of the game, as it went on, in terms that were so deeply, wonderfully, sometimes painfully human: It just wasn’t Argentina’s night. Time marches relentlessly onward; Messi is getting older, and a new hero possessing a perhaps superior style—Kylian Mbappe—is rising to take his place. It was, of course, the knockout round, so Messi and his team would get no second chance. Failure, in that game, was real, even if that failure may have been a consequence of fairly trifling circumstances: the mood of the team that particular evening, something someone said to someone else earlier that day, the ball bouncing one way and not another.

And the team. No matter Messi’s or Cristiano Ronaldo’s skills, they were entirely dependent on others—on the opportunities other people gave them, and on the way the opposing players maneuvered their own bodies.

So much of what passes for modern wisdom boils down to not letting yourself be affected too much, or in the wrong way, by others. I thought of a recent discussion that took place in an online group I’m part of: A friend had asked what he should do about his difficult brother. The group had advised him to neatly slice the brother—the problem—out of his life. I get the same advice, often, about my mother, with whom I have a complicated relationship. I’m awed, sometimes, by how even well-intentioned friends can casually recommend icing out my own mother, if she bothers me, like a physician freezing an unsightly wart off the body. But Messi couldn’t just freeze Mbappe or his own struggling teammates off the field. The commentators didn’t pretend such magic, such perfect control over our circumstances, was a possibility, or even desirable.

I thought, too, of another conversation I’d just had, about my disappointment over an article I’d poured my whole heart into that had been met with rejection from a publication. I was advised not to give up, not to be silly, not to let it affect me—as if to let the opinion of another person touch me would be the true failure. In the France-Argentina game, my partner and I watched the faces of players contorted with anguish; at their most desperate moments they turned to the heavens and prayed. My boyfriend explained that the pressure on the greatest players to maintain their reputations—the pressure, in moments, to make or break the whole game for themselves, their team, their fans, and their country—frequently led them to choke. It was easiest to put it, or even to pretend to put it, in God’s hands.

We fear messing up just when things matter the most. That fear itself changes and hamstrings us. We are completely interdependent: Our moods, our attitudes, the subtle messages we give out about what is possible and what we believe, profoundly influence those around us. We care deeply what others think—not just because we are vain, but because our actions in the world really matter.