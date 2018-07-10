On Saturday, as England’s soccer team swept aside Sweden to reach the World Cup semi-final, Britain’s government were holed up at Chequers, a 16th century, wood-paneled manor in the Buckinghamshire countryside traditionally occupied by the prime minister, scrabbling for a Brexit negotiating position Brussels might not immediately laugh out of town.

It is the third time Theresa May has attempted to hammer out a Brexit deal, and it will almost certainly fail. Britain’s dialogue with the European Union over the terms on which the United Kingdom leaves next March—whether it will profit from remaining a part of the customs union, for example—is much like a dog choosing which Lamborghini it would like to drive. Monday, in the biggest crisis since the day before, chief negotiator David Davis and foreign secretary Boris Johnson—politicians strongly in favor of a so-called “hard Brexit,” leaving the union entirely—both resigned, leaving May holding a bag she may well want to breathe into. Murmurs of a “no confidence” vote abound.

In sharp contrast to the slap-dash political image the country broadcasts to the globe, England’s performances in this year’s World Cup have been uncharacteristically composed, clinical and tactically astute. Though the United Kingdom’s Scottish, Welsh, and Northern Irish citizens might rather watch a cat slowly defecate into a bucket than an England victory, some may still whether the country should send its soccer stars to Belgium, rather than a cabinet shedding members more quickly than England fans on a Moscow pub crawl.

English World Cup campaigns normally follow a familiar pattern, from hype through disappointment to righteous public indignation at overpaid, and underperforming, players. This year has been different. Despite the usual prurience from tabloids, including a borderline racist obsession with a tattoo belonging to forward Raheem Sterling, the English public is, overall, ebullient and invested in 23 young men who have, even before their clash with Croatia on Wednesday, outstripped almost all expectations.