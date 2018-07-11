Thirty miles northwest of Madrid lies one of Europe’s largest mass graves. Inside a massive underground basilica blasted into a mountain, the remains of over 34,000 people who “fell for God and Spain” rest in honor alongside the man largely responsible for putting them there: General Francisco Franco, Spain’s authoritarian ruler of 36 years. On a recent afternoon visit, both international tourists and a few Spaniards marveled at the immense size of the cavernous structure, which revealed signs of neglect through discolored walls and a leaky ceiling. Fresh flowers and roses adorned Franco’s tomb, a gray slab of concrete on the floor ringed by black marble: a tribute to one of the 20th century’s most notorious dictators.

Over four decades after his death, Spain’s infamous leader still generates heated debate and mixed feelings here, the product of a delicate democratic transition that saw post-Franco political leaders on the left and right forge “a pact of forgetting” to wipe the slate clean instead of holding trials to bring human-rights violators to justice. Yet in a country that has renamed streets and removed statues bearing Franco’s name and likeness, the Valley of the Fallen is publicly funded—to the tune of over 12 million euros since 2012—and largely untouched, standing as the most potent reminder of his rule. Now, Spain’s newest prime minister Pedro Sánchez, installed June 2, says Franco’s exhumation to a less controversial cemetery is imminent. “I believe that a mature, European, democracy like ours can’t have symbols that divide Spaniards,” Sánchez told the Spanish newspaper El País.

The Valley of the Fallen commemorates Spain’s bloody Civil War, which killed some 500,000 people between 1936 and 1939. General Franco led the Nationalists to victory over the Republicans, then taking his place as the head of government for the rest of his lifetime until his death in 1975. Designed, as Franco said, to evoke “grandeur of the monuments of old, which defy time and forgetfulness,” the Valley of the Fallen’s mountain basilica is topped by a stone cross almost 500 feet tall, an appropriate symbol of Franco’s “National Catholicism,” a key tenet of his conservative ideology. Many of the defeated, drawn from Franco’s forced labor and concentration camp system, built the site in the 1940s and ’50s. Estimates of how many laborers died during its construction range widely, from just fourteen to thousands of people.

In the months leading up to the site’s inauguration in April 1959, Nationalist and Republican dead were transported from across Spain in Franco’s bid to ostensibly create a space of “national atonement” that would commemorate the dead of both sides of the civil war. Hundreds of Republicans are believed to be buried there, and seven families are currently waging a campaign to bring their relatives home. It’s beginning to achieve results: The remains of four people were exhumed in April after years of legal obstacles.