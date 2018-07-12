This week Netflix premiered its first original series made in India, a cop thriller called Sacred Games. Adapted from the enormous 2006 novel by Vikram Chandra, Sacred Games is a sophisticated move in Netflix’s quest to net every eyeball on earth. Netflix India launched three years ago, but has struggled to compete with Amazon Video and Indian properties like Hotstar and Flipkart. Netflix is also pushing the show heavily in the U.S. and Europe, so Sacred Games is doing double duty for them: proving to the huge Indian market that the network is invested in quality content for and about India, while also diversifying its content for the markets it currently dominates. Netflix already offers English-speaking viewers a very strong portfolio of high quality foreign-language detective shows, so this Chandra adaptation feels like an obvious choice.



It must also have been an expensive one. Sacred Games is awash in gunfights, dreamily gorgeous production, and tricky overhead shots. The bones of its plot are simple. Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) is a Mumbai cop down on his luck; his wife has left, he hasn’t solved any good cases. Then one day he gets a phone call from a man who says that he feels like a god. Is this a tip, or is this guy crazy? It might be both. The caller promises that in 25 days a great disaster will visit Mumbai, and everybody will die. The caller turns out to be notorious gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). The show plays out in a race-against-time format, as Singh battles his corrupt department to chase the clues Gaitonde has left him.

Straightforward though this premise may be, Sacred Games is a labyrinthine show. Gaitonde’s calls to Singh transform into a voiceover that speaks over every episode in the series. His biography becomes a second core to Sacred Games, competing with the crime mystery itself. His voice is like a narrative voice in a literary sense; a disembodied stream of memory, coloring the world and giving it stakes. Gaitonde narrates his life from his childhood as the son of a poor monk to mob boss of Mumbai’s Gopalmath district. His delusions of godliness began early, growing and twisting through encounters with a leopard; brutal violence; intense love.

Though Gaitonde sees himself as a god, it’s in the satirical sense of a nonbeliever. “My name is Ganesh Gaitonde,” he bellows as he takes control of his ghetto from his gangster rivals. “I don’t trust anyone.” He is the one true god of Gopalmath, he declares, because he runs this town. Religion is a turbulent seam in Sacred Games. Gaitonde assembles a diverse gang of ruffians, initially refusing to engage in anti-Muslim violence in the region he controls. But the real money, he eventually realizes, is in politics, and that means election-rigging, and that means suppressing Muslim votes. Later, a personal loss ignites a sense of ethnic consciousness in him that had never stirred before: A woman’s death “awoke the Hindu in me,” Gaitonde says. He kills hundreds of Muslims, innocent and guilty alike. But she never comes back to life.