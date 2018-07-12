You would be forgiven for not immediately noticing the economic impact of Trump’s burgeoning trade war with China. The stock market dipped on Wednesday, but it hasn’t nosedived. The monthly employment numbers announced last week were solid. More Americans than ever are quitting their jobs to seek new ones, a sign of a strong labor market. The economy’s strength may be why the Trump administration feels comfortable being so aggressive—any negative hits will just be absorbed by an economy running hot.

This is not a full-fledged trade war (yet), as the numbers involved thus far are relatively low. For example, the tariffs that took effect last Friday—a 25 percent tax on $34 billion in Chinese goods—amount to just $8.5 billion in annual tax increases on those imports, or less than one-two thousandth of the total U.S. economy. And even that overstates things, because the U.S. trade representative has set up an “exclusion” process for companies to get their products taken off the tariff list. The latest threat, a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese goods, would add another $20 billion a year—hardly an existential threat to America’s economic recovery.

A common fear expressed by critics of Trump’s trade policy is that, over time, his recklessness risks the end of the global trading system, a framework of rules put in place after World War II that, they claim, have brought about stability and security. Retaliatory tariffs piled upon tariffs will eventually make those rules irrelevant. And at that point, the entire system would collapse.

But that system was inherently unstable, as it boosted corporate profits at the expense of millions of workers. Trump or no Trump, a backlash was inevitable. And if the global trading system is to survive, its gross imbalance must be corrected.