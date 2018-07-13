On July 16, two elected officials will meet to discuss the issues of the day. Among them may be the future of the chatty Ukrainian grandmother with excellent foreign policy sense. One man knows nothing about the grandmother or her nation, the other has threatened its very existence. Conspicuously absent: any politician representing the grandmother herself. “Nothing about us without us,” an organizing principle of democracies for centuries, has particular historical resonance in these lands, having famously been enshrined in a forward-looking Polish constitution covering much of modern-day Ukraine in 1505. Now, it seems to be abandoned.

Trump’s noncommittal stance on the status of Crimea may stem from the desire to pursue better relations with Russia, but this is misguided. The United States has resolutely supported Ukraine for the past four years not because of anti-Russian sentiment, but because Russia violated the international order. It disregarded Ukraine’s right to sovereignty and self-determination, and has shown no sign of backing down, despite sanctions and increasing international isolation. But as we learned from his behavior at the G7 Summit, where he refused to sign a communique discussing the G7’s “commitment to promote a rules-based international order,” Trump may not see violations of international norms as a problem.

At every turn, Trump has questioned and denigrated the alliances and institutions that have kept America safe, prosperous, and free. Like Crimea, the U.S. commitment to NATO he rather publicly undercut at the most recent summit, or a strong stance on Russia’s election interference, the systems and values that govern American foreign and domestic policy seem to represent little more to Trump than pieces of real estate he can offer to leaders at a sort of foreign-policy auction. But the Russian president should have no purchasing power in this market. The Russian government’s continued denial of its involvement in wars in two countries—Ukraine and Syria—as well as its meddling in U.S. electoral processes and suspected nerve agent attack in the United Kingdom suggest that at this juncture, no Russian promise can be believed. Trump will seek one anyway, hoping to solve some of the most intractable conflicts with one of America’s least trustworthy adversaries in a flashy one-day event.

The best outcome from this meeting that will undermine liberal democracies and encourage strongmen the world over would be maintenance of the status quo and a public relations coup for Putin. The worst? As in Singapore, when negotiations with Kim Jong-Un led to Trump’s surprise announcement of the end of U.S. military exercises in South Korea, Trump could make concessions to Putin that might include anything from sanctions relief to the recognition of the Russian illegal annexation of Crimea. The man behind “The Art of the Deal” could trade away the rules-based international order, the future of a sovereign state and the democratic aspirations of millions of its citizens, and worst of all, the values on which our country was founded, all for a photo-op and the hazy promise of “getting along” with an authoritarian leader.

The Ukrainian woman on the phone that day worried about the U.S. selling Ukraine to the highest bidder. The United States’ president seems ready to sell that, and far more, for a bid that’s not even particularly high.