Friday’s indictment is significant nonetheless for what it describes. In 29 pages of bloodless prosecutorial language, Mueller sketches out a concerted and methodical effort to corrupt the American democratic process. “The object of the conspiracy was to hack into the computers of U.S. persons and entities involved in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, steal documents from those computers, and stage releases of the stolen documents to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” the filing says.

The indictment describes a step-by-step effort to harm one presidential candidate—Hillary Clinton, to be clear—for another’s benefit. The audacity of Russia’s campaign is striking even now. The court filings allege that Russian hackers targeted more than 300 officials in the Democratic Party and the Clinton campaign with spearphishing attempts to access their email accounts. John Podesta, the Clinton campaign’s chairman, became one of the ruse’s victims in early 2016. Later that year, WikiLeaks published tens of thousands of his personal emails only a month before Election Day.

Whether the Trump campaign secretly colluded with the Russian government to damage Clinton’s bid is still an open investigative subject for Mueller. During a press conference in July 2016, the president openly asked Russian intelligence services to track down deleted emails from a private server Clinton had used during her tenure as secretary of state. “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” he said while looking directly into the camera.

Russian operatives apparently tried to carry out his request that same day. “The conspirators spearphished individuals affiliated with the Clinton campaign throughout the summer of 2016,” the indictment says. “For example, on or about July 27, 2016, the conspirators attempted after hours to spearphish for the first time email accounts at a domain hosted by a third‑party provider and used by Clinton’s personal office. At or around the same time, they also targeted seventy‐six email addresses at the domain for the Clinton campaign.”

Moscow’s efforts to disrupt the election also extended to the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, two of the party’s principal organizations. Mueller’s office details how Russian operatives stole sensitive data from the two groups using malware embedded in the party’s servers. From there, the Russians publicly circulated the party’s files for use by opponents or discreetly passed them along to American political operatives. In at least one instance, Russian agents allegedly tried to solicit an unnamed reporter to write about stolen documents that they would provide.