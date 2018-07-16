She did return. Etihad Airlines flight 243, the plane carrying the duo, entered Pakistani airspace sometime after 8:00 pm Pakistan time on July 18, 2018. Cell phone service and even internet service in Lahore had been suspended for its arrival, and Section 144, a legal provision that permits the Government to suspend the right of assembly, had been deployed in the area around the airport.

Pakistani news channels and their anchors reported the flight’s arrival with glee, emphasizing that its passengers were now subject to Pakistani law; there was no chance now for Maryam and her father to escape being locked up. When the plane did land it was escorted to a separate area away from the terminal and jet bridges of usual arrivals. All the passengers of the flight were vacated and then, finally, Maryam Nawaz Sharif emerged, looking un-harried and un-worried as she descended the staircase into a sea of men waiting to arrest her.

Maryam Nawaz seems sharply aware of the political dividends of a wrongful conviction narrative, her allotted prisoner number, the difficult conditions—all elements of the stagecraft of her suffering.

Maryam Nawaz has been fighting long before this moment, arguing that the charges are trumped up. The twists and turns in the nine-month trial included a finding of no wrongdoing by the Supreme Court, before the case was shunted to a lower “accountability” court which handed out the most recent verdict. While the military does not have any visible involvement, the Sharif family’s tense relationship with them has led some to wonder whether the verdict had military backing. Instead of treading carefully, Maryam Nawaz has been pressing her father and uncle to take a harder line against the Pakistani military, which she believes is behind even the Avenfield verdict (whose name comes from the court’s investigation into how the Sharifs funded their purchase of Avenfield House). Some of the opposition to doing this comes from within her family and those who stand to benefit from the imprisonment of both of the two top leaders of their party, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). One of them is Maryam’s uncle, Shahbaz Sharif, long-time Chief Minister of Punjab, the country’s largest province. Following the indictments of brother and niece, he has continued campaigning, refusing to directly confront the military or push the allegation of a doctored verdict. While Maryam and her father are questioning the legitimacy of the July 25 election, in which they, the frontrunners, are disqualified, he seems ready to accept the results, particularly if they install him as the top man in Pakistan.

For a woman running for top office in Pakistan, even the internecine fighting and contrived corruption cases are not the sum of suffering. Pakistan’s religious extremists, steadfastly opposed to women in office, seem to be regaining force, some of them having been inexplicably removed from the suspected terrorist watch-lists, which required them to be under constant observation. They add to new groups, like the Islamic State, that are eager to set up shop in the country. On the day Maryam Nawaz returned to Pakistan, a devastating suicide blast in Mastung, in Balochistan province, targeted a political meeting being held by the secular Balochistan National Party, killing 128 people and injuring 200. It was the deadliest terrorist attack in the country since the 2014 attack on Army Public School in Peshawar.

All of it is chilling, particularly given that Pakistan’s last female Prime Minister was killed in a suicide blast while attending a political rally. It is not daunting enough to stop Maryam Nawaz, who seems ever aware of the theatric worth of political spectacle. A frequent tweeter, she shared pictures of the tearful goodbyes she had said to her children prior to leaving for Pakistan, sagely tweeting “I told my kids to be brave in the face of oppression. But kids will still be kids. Goodbyes are hard, even for the grownups.” She has been sending missives even from jail, one of them a letter written in English and posted on her Facebook account. In it, Maryam declares that she is refusing the special “B” class privileges afforded to Pakistan’s wealthy prisoners, choosing instead to be housed like a regular inmate in Adiala Prison. Her father, housed in a cell where another arrested Prime Minister once stayed, has not been so stoic. He has been complaining about the “facilities,” the dirty bathroom, the absence of an air-conditioner in the punishing 100-degree-plus heat.