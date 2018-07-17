Commentators like Danilov honed in on a specific facet of Putin’s performance: calling out international boogieman George Soros for interfering in elections across the globe while linking Western financier and self-styled human rights activist Bill Browder to Clinton—a perfect storm of illiberal conspiracy thinking interpreted by some as a nod to Trump’s base.

“It shows Putin’s skill in judo.”

Others noted the body language between the two presidents. Russians saw Putin nail his well-rehearsed calm and presidential manner, contrasted with Trump’s anxious and rambling delivery. Widely-read tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda went so far as to feature a piece solely analyzing the leaders’ handshakes, and how Putin has improved his performance since last year’s G20 summit. “Trump usually presents his hand from below, hoping to mislead his opponent by signaling he is open to contact, only to pull his hand back to throw you off balance and cause confusion,” psychologist, Alexander Neveev, was quoted as saying in reference to a photo of Trump attempting this maneuver on Putin at the G20.

In a second photo, Trump can be seen offering Putin his hand on even ground, “without any tricks,” Neveev noted. “It shows Putin’s skill in judo, where almost every encounter with an opponent begins with an attempt to throw you off balance.” Putin, he added, had demonstrated that the American president cannot dominate his Russian counterpart.

These signals are of immense importance to Russians, at least in discussions about international politics. Putin’s domestic legitimacy is increasingly rooted in a sense that he has restored Russia as a great and respected international power. So long as he delivers perceived victories, even if those victories come in the form of righteous handshakes, he will be popular. In that sense, Trump’s obsequious performance on Monday may have as much of an effect on Russian domestic politics as on American domestic politics, adding to Putin’s authoritarian hand—already bolstered by Russia’s highly successful hosting of the World Cup—in dealing with his electorate.

Cooler heads in Russia, however, worry that Putin’s victory was too obvious, particularly as investigators in the US are busy indicting Russian military intelligence officers for interference in the 2016 election. Russians may relish Trump and Putin sticking it to the so-called U.S. establishment, but now they must fear that establishment’s wrath.

On November 09, 2016, Moscow celebrated Trump’s victory with champagne on the floor of the national legislature and election night parties.

“The Russian president was obviously out-playing the American president,” commentator Mikhail Rostovsky wrote at the widely circulated tabloid Moskovsky Komsomolets, comparing the docile Trump in Helsinki to the “rude and boorish” showman who had insulted Angela Merkel, Theresa May, and Queen Elizabeth in short order the prior week. ”This filled my heart not only with pride, but anxiety. Out-playing Trump does not mean out-playing the American political class,” Rostovsky wrote, lamenting not only Trump’s timid behavior but Putin’s offensive thrust. “Putin didn’t seek to smooth out acute angles, he deliberately sharpened them.”

This fear of reaction from an alleged U.S. deep state is the principle reason a few commentators urge caution. After all, Russia’s optimism following Trump’s victory was quickly and systematically crushed in the weeks and months that lead to his inauguration, when sanctions failed to be lifted and the new president’s cabinet proved insufficiently pro-Kremlin. In effect, Russians took Trump’s anti-establishment rhetoric at face value and, perhaps, projected their own president’s outsized role in domestic affairs onto the American system and expected radical change in spite of traditional U.S. policy toward Russia. Many Russians, according to Gabuev, believe Trump “is rational and understands the importance of building a relationship with Russia. But he is opposed by the Russophobic establishment, including the mainstream media.” It is this experience that some analysts are keeping in mind as they look forward to what comes next in U.S.-Russia relations.



“There is a sense,” said Vladimir Frolov, an independent foreign policy analyst in Moscow, “that [Trump] again may have spoiled what looked like a modestly successful summit.” He pointed to last summer’s G20 meeting being immediately drowned out by the Russiagate scandal at home. “His dismal performance and the outrage in DC might prevent him from implementing what he may have agreed on with Putin.”

The biggest blowback may come from Putin’s most cunning tack: the proposal to give Special Counsel Robert Mueller access, via Russian law enforcement, to the 12 Russian military intelligence officers named in an indictment last week in exchange for Russian interrogation of financier and human rights campaigner Bill Browder.

“This only made things worse,” Frolov says. Putin’s overbearing performance, mixed with some of the hotter current trends in the so-called Russiagate investigation, could actually increase the risk that Trump would go along with tightening measures against Russia following Mueller’s indictments and the intelligence community’s repeated, firm assertions that Russia did indeed attempt to influence the 2016 election.

Russian celebration, therefore, of Putin’s performance in Helsinki seems split between outright jubilation, and those who worry the victory dance may be premature—too focused on short-term gains and Trump’s pro-Russian rhetoric. We’ve seen it all before. On November 09, 2016, Moscow celebrated Trump’s victory with champagne on the floor of the national legislature and election night parties. But when radical pro-Russia change failed to materialize, the lack of follow-through was blamed on the anti-Russian policy establishment in Washington—entrenching the notion that Russia was under assault from a committed U.S.-led international conspiracy against Putin and the people.

Once the euphoria of Putin’s optical triumph over Trump in Helsinki fades, and the reality of the situation again sinks in, it will be this American establishment that Russians blame. None of it will fall on Putin’s lap. However short lived, he brought them victory in Helsinki.