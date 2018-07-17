Halfway through the president’s eurotrip, the Justice Department announced the indictment of 12 Russian nationals for hacking emails associated with the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which all but confirmed the Kremlin’s interference in the 2016 election. This indictment made the president’s meeting with Putin all the more controversial, and on Sunday, Trump attracted even more controversy when he said that the “European Union is a foe” to America.

The week concluded with the long-anticipated meeting between Trump and Putin and, in stark contrast to the U.S. president’s behavior earlier in his trip, he was positively chummy with Mr. Putin, who predictably denied interfering in the 2016 election. During their press conference after the meeting, Trump effectively sided with the Russian president against his own justice department, prompting widespread condemnation. Trump’s news conference “was nothing short of treasonous,” tweeted former CIA Director John Brennan, adding that Trump was “wholly in the pocket” of Putin.

This theory that Trump is in the pocket of Putin is still very much a conspiracy theory—just like the claim that the DNC and Clinton campaign emails were the result of an internal leak, not a Russian hack—and like most conspiracy theories it is probably false. The idea that Trump is somehow a traitor who worked for Putin is obviously appealing to those who see Trump and Putin as a dual threat to democracy, and the fact that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump—which the Trump campaign welcomed—makes it all the more believable.

But even after Trump’s scandalous week in Europe, there is still a better explanation for his apparent hostility towards Europe and affection for Putin: Trump and Putin have similar worldviews and political temperaments, and thus see eye to eye on many things. Both are political reactionaries and ultra-nationalists and, though Putin is far more authoritarian, Trump has made it clear that he would rather be a dictator than the leader of a democracy with constitutional restraints on his authority. The American president has a long history of praising authoritarian leaders like Putin and President Xi Jinping of China while disparaging democratically elected leaders as “weak,” so it is not surprising that he would admire the Russian president.

During his visit to Britain, Trump provided further insight into his worldview when he went on an extended rant about immigration, suggesting that in Europe it was “changing the culture,” and that European leaders “better watch themselves”—in other words, implying that non-Europeans cannot continue so-called “Western civilization.” Putin has made similar claims about Russian culture and civilization, and has been driven by a desire to restore Russia to its past glory, viewing the collapse of the Soviet Union as a “catastrophe” not because he believes in communism (far from it), but because he believes in Russia’s destiny to lead “Eurasia.” As Steven Lee Myers observes in his biography, The New Tsar, Putin does not lament the demise of the Soviet system “but the demise of the historical Russian idea,” emanating from the Slavophile tradition.