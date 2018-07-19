Following the urban riots of the late 1960s, Flint’s population increasingly fled the city. Racial segregation was pronounced: Flint’s first black mayor, Floyd McCree, resigned in protest in 1968, just months after Martin Luther King was assassinated, when the city commission failed to adopt an ordinance outlawing housing discrimination. As the wealth gap between city and suburbs worsened, so did the quality of services. By 2011, when Flint was put under emergency management, Clark tells us its “infrastructure was in a death spiral. The water rates were expensive because the pipes were bad because vacancy rates were high because the city had been shrinking for so long.” Not surprisingly, the wealthier residents of Genesee County—unconstrained by emergency management—chose not to switch their water source to the Flint River, making lead exposure a problem in the poorer, more African American city but not in the surrounding suburbs.

Within Flint itself, water contamination affected the entire city, but it was more pronounced in the poorest neighborhoods. “People who lived on streets that were pockmarked with the most unoccupied homes and empty storefronts—that is, the poorest of them—generally had worse water,” Clark writes. “People who lived in denser areas were less likely to see, taste, or smell the same problems.” One of her most consistent points is that America’s infrastructure is indeed a national embarrassment, but the places where shame morphs into actual danger are predominantly poor and, often, disproportionately black and Latino. Not coincidentally, these places were not able to attract much interest from the government. In Flint, as in many other cities, problems that are regional in scale are too costly and complex to be handled at the local level but go unaddressed at the state level. Even when the state did step in—in this case, to appoint an emergency manager—their first priority was cost-cutting rather than long-term planning.

By the summer of 2014, the signs that something was badly wrong with Flint’s water were difficult to miss. State authorities, many of whom have since been convicted of criminal negligence, were hard-pressed to ignore foul-smelling tap water, and the residents’ troubling symptoms of rashes and hair loss. At first, they maintained that the quality of the new water source was fine; but they had only tested the water at the treatment plant, not in a home after it had been exposed to the miles of lead pipes that leached metal due to the more corrosive river water. The evidence grew nonetheless. In October 2014, a 1.2 million square foot GM factory switched from Flint River water to water from Lake Huron because the engines they were building had begun to rust. While concern for metal car components necessitated quick action, the people of Flint would not be helped for another year.

Clark shows that even when confronted with mounting evidence, the State of Michigan did its best to deny water quality problems; it even went so far as to attempt to discredit studies by a research team from Virginia Tech and an independent EPA official. A lack of transparency on public health issues in Michigan allowed this to continue even longer; in the state, the legislature and governor’s office are exempted from freedom of information requests. Beyond Michigan, there is a national sense that crises like Flint’s water poisoning are routinely kept under wraps in order to obscure the full picture of America’s failing infrastructure. The National Resources Defense Council reported in 2016 that 5,300 water systems violated federal lead rules. In Flint, when it came to basic harm reduction like purchasing water filters for homes at the beginning of the crisis, the Chicago office of the EPA thought “buying filters would not send a good message to all cities that properly manage their water and sewer fees.” Another EPA official added: “I don’t know if Flint is the kind of community we want to go out on a limb for.”

Environmental harm is not evenly distributed—nor is the loss of democratic control that residents suffer when emergency management is imposed up on them. Both are products of long neglect. The financial insolvency or deficits of cities like Flint were not often treated as the outcomes of structural problems—such as de-industrialization or state retrenchment—or of the mistakes of politicians in those places. Rather, they were blamed on the choices of local residents, portrayed as spendthrift and lazy. As such, emergency management was intended not just to fix the problems in these communities, but to punish the local residents too, ensuring—in the manner of 1990s welfare reform—that the poor receive only what they “deserve.” Emergency programs slashed public programs and sold off, privatized, or downgraded state assets like public housing, libraries, and, in this case, water infrastructure.