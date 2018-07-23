If the brief half-life of literary celebrity these days gets you down, consider A. M. Homes. Days of Awe, recently published, is Homes’s third story collection after The Safety of Objects (1990) and Things You Should Know (2002). Since 1989 she has also published seven novels and a rich array of essays, mostly on art. Nineteen years ago Gary Krist called her novel Music for Torching, about a couple who burn down their own house, “nasty and willfully grotesque.” Three years earlier, her novel The End of Alice left a bruise on literary culture so indelible that it might as well be a tattoo. That book was largely narrated by a pedophile in correspondence with a young girl. Homes is 57 years old. She was a scriptwriter for the second season of The L Word. Hers is a well-rounded career of satisfying, weird ambition.



Days of Awe is different from most of her other books, because it is not, for want of a better phrase, as horrifying. Across twelve stories, Homes uses her familiar approach of seeing American families from an oblique angle. Magic interferes and reveals aspects of their lives that were hitherto hidden. In “A Prize for Every Player,” a family that has made a game out of doing the grocery shopping finds the stakes of play elevated when the father is nominated to the presidency by bystanders in the store. In “Omega Point,” a family’s overlooked grandmother turns out to the blessed heir to Lue Gim Gong, the Citrus Wizard who gave America the common orange. In “Your Mother Was a Fish,” a mother is a fish.

DAYS OF AWE by A.M. Homes Viking, 304 pp., $25.00

But the best of the stories contain no magic at all except the ordinary kind. In “The National Cage Bird Show,” a young Manhattanite strikes up an online friendship with a man who claims to be deployed in Afghanistan. Together they colonize a budgerigar appreciation forum, to the other users’ dismay (“Can we please stay on topic? Do any of you feed grapes to your birds?”). It is impossible for them to verify each other’s identity, or to predict whether they will meet in real life. But together they discuss death and birds, violence and mothers.

“Ordinary” families contain enough horror and evil and wonder, A. M. Homes appears to conclude in this collection. There is so much to say that her characters seem to burst out of the narratives that hold them. The most explicit expression of this principle comes in the many conversations in Days of Awe that play out through ventriloquy.