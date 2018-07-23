His new novel begins at this pivotal moment: It’s the summer of 2008, in the months ahead of the global financial crisis, when Andrei receives a gchat message from his older brother Dima. Dima wants him to stay with Baba Seva, while he goes to London for an “unspecified period of time.” Unlike Andrei, Dima moved back to Moscow as soon as the Soviet Union collapsed to “make his fortune.” Indeed, post-Soviet Russia attracted a slew of opportunists looking to “rebuild” the country and “help” with the transition to capitalism. It was not always easy money though: Dima once convinced his American friend Tom to open a bakery there, but “Tom opened his bakery too close to another bakery” and “was lucky to leave Moscow with just a dislocated shoulder.” Likewise, Dima’s own departure seems partially motivated by some dangerous dealings gone wrong; he won’t tell Andrei why he needs to go to London because the “very serious people” he’s involved with might be monitoring his messages.

Andrei, recently dumped by his girlfriend at a Starbucks and coming off a third unsuccessful year on the academic job market, decides that moving to Moscow might be the shock to his system he needs. He moves into Baba Seva’s grand apartment in central Moscow, lodgings awarded to her by Stalin in the 1940s for her successful work consulting on a patriotic film about Ivan the Great. Baba Seva, we learn, was a professor of history at the prestigious Moscow State University. The apartment she received is a source of lifelong guilt as Andrei later learns: “For my grandmother to receive a Stalin apartment, someone else had to lose it.” Indeed, the thorny moral calculations that educated people made under Soviet authoritarianism and now under oligarchic capitalism is a prominent theme in Gessen’s novel.

Like many idealists before them, “they had gone into this with the purest of motives” and were now struggling to stay true to themselves in the face of market pressures.

One of Andrei’s central preoccupations throughout the novel is the difficulties that Russia experts face in a tightening academic job market, in which the pursuit of knowledge can often feel reduced to the pursuit of a competitive edge. Andrei’s graduate school nemesis Alex Fishman represents an extreme version of this problem, bragging about his colleagues at Princeton and regularly posting on Facebook about his career successes. Andrei runs into Fishman at a dinner party in Moscow and unloads on him, accusing him of profiting off of Russia without giving anything back. “What have you ever done for Russia, Fishman,” he chides. In keeping with the novel’s sense of humor (which refreshingly deflates any character who verges on becoming self-righteous), a bottle of beer Andrei has been hiding falls out of his pocket and rolls across the floor.

But Gessen is careful never to reduce any group of people to a caricature (surely being from Russia and seeing Western news coverage of his home country has played some part in that). Like Baba Seva, who just wanted to help make a historically accurate movie about Ivan the Great, the other postdocs and graduate students at the dinner party are “sweet, earnest people who had gone into academia because they cared about knowledge…That they were now all stuck in a demeaning pursuit of professional advancement, and in a shrinking field to boot, was not their fault.” Like many idealists before them, “they had gone into this with the purest of motives” and were now struggling to stay true to themselves in the face of market pressures.

Which brings us to the second half of A Terrible Country: the communists. Whereas the first part of a novel centers on Andrei as he takes care of his grandmother, attempts to find a hockey game, and grits his teeth at the successes of his grad school friends, the latter half is dedicated to October, a Marxist reading group he stumbles into and gleefully gets swallowed up by. After Andrei leaves the explosive dinner party, one of the other guests, a “cute” Russian PhD student named Yulia, invites him to speak on the topic of neoliberalism in higher education at a leftist bookstore. It turns out that Andrei is the warm-up act for the main speaker, a charismatic “street professor” named Sergei.