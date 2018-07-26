In its jaunty, grinning way, Smith’s story says this project is lousy and false. It undermines both our understanding of ourselves and our ability to just be normal, flawed people. “There is an urge to be good,” the story begins. “To be seen to be good.” In the next line comes the dagger: “To be seen.” Smith writes that “things as they are in reality as opposed to things as they seem … these are out of fashion.” Everyone is guilty because they are human, Smith suggests, but in this era identity is determined by a false innocence (self-proclaimed) or an exaggerated guilt (imposed by others). The result is a world that is existentially hollowed out and intellectually vacuous; neither fun to live in nor a place for legitimate inquiry.

It’s a moralizing piece of fiction, and it lands like a blow to the head. The story’s meditations on time and history are genuinely interesting. But the overall effect is straightforwardly condemnatory, which seems like the kind of gesture Smith was trying to question.

In the second half of the story the Professor goes to see A Place in the Sun and muses on how Montgomery Clift’s character is called Eastman, just like her neighbor. She cannot help but sympathize with Clift, who is a very morally ambiguous person in the film. Clift-as-Eastman becomes a stand-in for Eastman-the-neighbor. After leaving the cinema, the Professor goes home, where she notices “that almost everyone on the sixth floor was angling their arrows upward, directly at my apartment, though I wasn’t even there. Montgomery Clift isn’t rich or happy. He’s guilty. I instinctively sympathize with the guilty. That’s my guilty secret.”

It turns out that the Professor is stuck. She condemns with her big arrow the very person whom she likes the most. Her feelings and the moral currents of her time are in direct conflict. She is both innocent and guilty, in a kind of identity crisis. In the Professor’s philosophy department, they might call it a dialectic.

But just as things start to get really engaging, Smith runs the story into a wall. The Professor meets a colleague in the street who is “beyond the pale,” persona non grata, though she talks to him anyway. He doesn’t have any victims or anything like that, just offended parties. But what if he had victims, she wonders? Well, in “an ideal world—after a trial in court—he would have been sent to a prison.”

Clearly, though, we don’t live in an ideal world where sexual harassers and criminals regularly go to prison—quite the opposite. At this point it is extremely difficult to understand what Smith is getting at. Is she serious? Or is she satirizing the lazy-brained Professor, who thinks that the authorities spend their time punishing the predators of lower Manhattan?

There’s not so much a lack of nuance here as a big privacy curtain erected around the way that Zadie Smith actually feels about the many abusers whose tenure protects them in their jobs, who can only really be damaged through publicity, because that’s the world that, say, NYU has built for them. What is Zadie Smith thinking? I cannot tell you.

The Professor ends up being “cancelled” herself. She, too, has been crushed under the arrow’s condemnatory point. She sympathized with a poet who played the devil’s advocate, saying some admiring things about a figure—“he-who-shall-not-be-named”—that now represents the ultimate taboo, the ultimate signifier of guilt and innocence.

“The right to be wrong” is neat-sounding, but in the manner of a cliche—the sort of catchphrase that “Now More Than Ever” seems to deplore. In the end the reader is left in a forest of signs pointing in conflicting directions. Which way is the right way? Is that signpost actually a big black arrow pointing at some poor victim in a window? Is this the conclusion—that we walk through a big dark wood of moral ambiguity? It’s not wrong, but I’m lost.