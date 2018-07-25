A day after Tronc gutted the century-old New York Daily News, the paper’s new editor, Robert York, begged his remaining staff to be patient. According to CNN’s Tom Kludt, he asked “for 30 days to give him time to demonstrate that he is taking the publication in the right direction.” The problem here is fairly obvious: Why did Tronc lay off half of the editorial staff of a venerable and essential paper like the Daily News, one of the two big tabloids in New York City, without a plan for the next 30—let alone 90 or 365—days?

York reassured the tabloid’s skeletal staff that there were no further layoffs in the foreseeable future, but they were still vexed by the “widespread confusion about why the layoffs happened before a strategic plan was developed,” Kludt wrote. Asked why they didn’t lay people off after completing a plan, Tronc Vice President Lucas Whitmore responded, “That’s a very reasonable question—that’s not the way we did it.”



Tronc, formerly (and reportedly soon-to-be) the Tribune Company, is the third-largest newspaper conglomerate in the country. It manages some very important newspapers in addition to the Daily News, including The Chicago Tribune and The Baltimore Sun. Until recently it was the owner of The Los Angeles Times, which it sold to biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, in a deal that erased the $327 million in debt it had on its books. Along with the layoffs at the Daily News, that deal tells us a lot about Tronc’s so-called business strategy, which amounts to paying a small number people off at the expense of hundreds of people’s livelihoods.



What is Tronc? That depends on the day you ask. Since it rebranded itself as Tronc two years ago (which stands for Tribune Online Content), the company has fluctuated in size. Sometimes it bids on newspapers and online commerce sites and sometimes it sells them. There have been rumors that its other properties, including the Tribune and the Daily News, are for sale, but Whitmore told staff he was “not aware” of any plans to sell the paper. Michael Ferro, Tronc’s former chairman, had exited the company earlier this year—after pocketing $15 million—but has since re-appeared to push for a cash dividend that would benefit him personally.

