Mesut Özil, one of the best soccer players of his generation, born and raised in Gelsenkirchen, helped lead Germany to victory in the 2014 World Cup. Four years later, he has announced after months of controversy that he will never again play for the German national team. Özil says the issue is racism. His critics say the issue is Özil helping a dictator win reelection. But at its heart, international observers may find something familiar about this German controversy: in the end, whom you believe largely comes down to how you perceive the long-term European debate over integrating ethnic minorities.



In May, Özil, whose grandfather had moved from Germany to Turkey as a guest worker, posed for photos with Turkish authoritarian Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom many Turkish immigrants in Germany support, despite his repressive policies in Turkey. Mercedes Benz cut him out of their advertisements, apparently no longer thinking him suited to sell their cars—an ironic position for a company with Turkish military sales, which provided Erdogan with vehicles for the Turkish army’s attack on Kurdish-held Afrin, in Syria. The German tabloid Bild ran a campaign for weeks demanding an explanation from the player.

After months of silence and a brief escape to Greece with his girlfriend, Özil released a statement on Sunday to announce his retirement from international football. The meeting with Erdogan, his letter read, was not about endorsing the ruler’s policies (which include brutally reforming his country’s education system) but about “respecting the highest office of my family’s country.” He was a football player, the letter emphasized, and not a politician. But after the German national team put in a poor showing at this year’s World Cup, the football association had made him a “scapegoat” for Germany’s loss, he said, and failed to protect him from the racist attacks of the media and the public—from the voices in Germany and other parts of Europe that jumped on Özil and another teammate at the meeting as examples of “failed integration,” to the Social Democrat politician who described the national team as “twenty-five Germans and two goatfuckers.” (The politician later apologized, claiming that his outburst was the result of “yearlong work with refugees.”)

It seems unfair to criticize insufficient integration if you don’t actually believe that integration can work in the first place

In Özil’s letter, the person he accuses of letting him down the most is the German Football Association (DFB) President Reinhard Grindel, who he says accepted his explanation about his heritage when they met privately, only to publicly single him out after the defeat by South Korea, saying he disappointed fans by not explaining himself. “In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win but I am an immigrant when we lose,“ Özil’s letter read. “People with racially discriminative backgrounds should not be allowed to work in the largest football federation in the world that has players from dual-heritage families,“