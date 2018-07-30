When they mention that trouble with the serial strangler or the rabid dog, we can fill in some of the awful details and even feel a strange fondness for them.

The prison in Castle Rock, now run by a subsidiary of a private defense contractor, is an extension of Golding’s savage rock pile. It’s as if the clock has been allowed to run on the whole operation, the massive pink stones re-stacked neatly into the walls of a penitentiary. We see flashbacks of Warden Lacy chain-smoking and assembling a cage deep within the prison, where he plans to trap the evil he believes is at the root of Castle Rock’s violence and misery. Every house in town, he tells us in a from-beyond-the-grave voiceover, is soaked in sin, as the camera drifts slowly through the homes of Castle Rock, each one a murder scene. The warden’s voice assures us that when people do terrible things here, they say, “It wasn’t me… It was this place. And the things is, they’re right.”

One feature of this aggregated Stephen King cosmos is that we share something of a history with the characters. When they mention off-handedly trouble with the serial strangler or the rabid dog that terrorized town years ago, we can fill in some of the awful details and even feel a strange fondness for them. Nostalgic entertainment comforts us, gently surprises us with the sudden longing for Huffy bikes and Zips, and has at its core the satisfaction of a childhood wish: The beast, whatever it is, has been hunted and killed by good people before, and it can be hunted and killed again. That seems to be what Warden Lacy (and the dead reverend and the local sheriff) thinks he’s doing anyway. “He’d always thought the devil was just a metaphor,” recalls Sheriff Pangborn of Warden Lacy’s decision to build the cage, “and now he knew: The devil was a boy.”

The only character who is immune to this “rosy” view of the past is Deaver, the only African American resident and seemingly still the only person of color for miles around. When he returns to Castle Rock, he is determined to see justice done. Unlike Lacy, who insists on seeing things how they were meant to be, Deaver sees them as they are: Castle Rock is a dying, one-bar, mostly boarded-up, opioid-afflicted town with an improbably high murder rate. Deaver’s only remaining connection to the place is his mother (Sissy Spacek), who now suffers from dementia (she fails to recognize Henry at first, assuring him “I’m not like the others, I adopted a black son”).

While his mother is ever more marooned in the past, Deaver is trapped on the outside of it. As a child, he went missing one night in the dead of winter, only to be rescued in the woods eleven days later unable to remember a thing about his disappearance or his past. Prevented from knowing or telling his own story, Deaver has been cast by his neighbors as the villain of a local legend, which has it that he ran away from home in order to kill his white adoptive father, the beloved Reverend Deaver, by shoving him off the bluff at Castle Lake. Even though there is no evidence to suggest he’s a killer, in a community riddled with bizarre crimes, it’s Henry that the kids of Castle Rock dress up as for Halloween, black face and all. For him, there were no good old days in this place.



Through Henry, Castle Rock offers more than nostalgic horror; it shows the horrific nature of nostalgia. For the townspeople still trapped there, Castle Rock, Maine, feels as isolating as an island in the Pacific. There isn’t an easy way out of the trap the town leaders have set—everything good that could’ve been is locked in a past that never was, marooning its residents in a nowhere time, in which nostalgia is so strong that it seems very possible even the dead won’t stay dead.