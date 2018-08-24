years ago, in an archive somewhere

in a file folder, a ream of white fibre and

black ink stains my name, place of birth, country of origin

none of them sound anywhere like here

in a file somewhere, the metrics of a lifetime

the merits of citizenship unfurl

judgment between pages, calculating the time you lived here

how long? where? when did you get here?

and why?

somewhere in an archive, i am burning soft and young

i am pages of testimonies, receipts, report cards

case numbers making up the limbs i lack on the page

and somewhere else, my brothers, their papers

deportation proceedings, testimonies, receipts, criminal

records scratched and bound and gone and

case numbers making up the limbs they lost leaving

and why?

“sin papeles,” we say, “without papers,” but the term is wrong

we are wounded libraries of nothing but paper

oceans of thin cuts on the skin we lost along the way and here

it is how we live, every step recorded, alphabetized, filed

and before they raid workplaces, don’t they build files, too?

in this country, isn’t there always some piece of paper somewhere

our names threatening a safety you think possible, a fiction you lust for

and i’d like to imagine an undoing, a less painful way to paper

a license, a passport, a birth certificate, a visa, a green card

and why?

when we are dead, we will leave behind our bills, our mountains of

leases, loan applications, past due notices, our names on envelopes

and i’d like to imagine we’d leave our love letters, the notes we passed

our longings and poems and prayers and things we scrawled on the wall

and those are documents, too, proof we were here once

and why.