If you’re reading this in English,

it already means we’re far away

from each other. Maybe we’re far away together

because English is the only language I write in.

But sometimes my thoughts pop out in Portuguese

like from a suitcase that came with me.



English fills my mouth with its hard edges

cutting so it fits better.

Can two languages live inside one person

without bumping into each other?

Does one spread its legs

limbs stretched like branches

forcing the other to pull its skin

closer to its bones—

does that one become thin?