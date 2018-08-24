Of an animal, especially a bird. A wandering species

whom no seas nor places limit. A seed who survives despite

the depths of hard winter. The ripple of a herring

steering her band from seas of ice to warmer strands.

To find the usual watering-places despite the gauze

of death that shrouds our eyes

is a breathtaking feat. Do you ever wonder why

we felt like happy birds brushing our feathers

on the tips of leaves? How we lifted our toes

from one bank of sand and landed—fingertips first—

on another? Why we clutched the dumb and tiny creatures

of flower and blade and sod between our budding fists?

From an origin of buried seeds emerge

these many-banded dagger wings.

We, of the sky, the dirt, and the sea. We,

the seven-league-booters and the little-by-littlers.