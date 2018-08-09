The first page of David Auerbach’s memoir, which also functions as a selective history of the relation between the human being and computer programming, begins at the very beginning: “Like so many software engineers, I was a shy and awkward child, and I understood computers before I understood people.” As a child without social talents, Auerbach was drawn to coding in the 1980s. He was a kid, messing about with computers for fun at a time when such activities were also in their infancy. He wrote his first line of code, he recalls, to draw a square on a screen, in a language called Logo: “repeat 4 [forward 50 right 90].”

Auerbach went on to work as a software engineer at Microsoft and Google. He also wrote a column on tech for Slate between 2013 and 2016. And, notoriously, he was one of several prominent journalists who, according to a 2017 BuzzFeed report, fed tips to the right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. His experience makes Bitwise an informative work, and his past as a columnist makes it an opinionated one. Since it is also a survey of Auerbach’s life, however, Bitwise is invariably shaded by the personality of its author, who came up through a masculine tech milieu that could also be antisocial.

Bitwise is a wide-ranging survey of computer languages and coding and their effect on people. A computer, Auerbach writes, is “a series of abstraction layers, one on top of the other.” In the old Apple layercake, for example, BASIC sits over the DOS operating system, which sits over the hardware, and each layer abstracts the one beneath it. By the same token, Auerbach shows, algorithms today abstract human existence, particularly complex phenomena like gender and psychology, into computerized systems that are shaping our experience of life in frightening, clumsy ways.



BITWISE: A LIFE IN CODE by David Auerbach. Pantheon, 304 pp., $27.95

In particular, Bitwise examines the dubious magic algorithms perform on large datasets. Auerbach’s best examples are the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, and the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) personality test. The first is widely acknowledged to be a guide to psychiatric illnesses and their symptoms, rather than a hard-and-fast rulebook. But Auerbach explains that some researchers have tried to use its criteria to collect, then crunch, patient data—a purpose for which the DSM was never intended.