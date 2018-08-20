As working conditions in the academic humanities have deteriorated, the job of satirizing them has gotten more complicated. Elif Batuman’s memoir of Russian studies, The Possessed, came out eight years ago. It would be hard, in 2018, to pull off her trick of making a grad student’s life seem both totally surreal and sort of charming. Things have become too depressing to be funny. Today’s PhD students face a job market rinsed almost entirely clean of tenure-track jobs. The older faculty who remain in battered literature and history departments often seem barely aware of this fact or, if they’re informed, at a loss for ideas. Around them adjunct faculty scurry, vermin-like, filling their backpacks with conference cheese. Like Dixon’s hangover in that famous scene from Kingsley Amis’s Lucky Jim, the academy today isn’t just irritating: It’s bad.

The campus novel’s great moment coincided with the years that professors in the West enjoyed their highest social standing. Then, a professor was somebody with enough clout to warrant mockery. The 1950s saw Mary McCarthy’s The Groves of Academe (1952), Nabokov’s Pnin (1955), Randall Jarry’s Pictures From an Institution (1954), and Lucky Jim (1954). John Williams’s Stoner has only been recognized for its genius in our own time, but he wrote it in the mid-1960s. Malcolm Bradbury’s The History Man is 1975. David Lodge wrote a trio of academia novels in the late 1970s and early ‘80s—Changing Places, Small World, and Nice Work—but Bradbury and Amis had by this point set the high water mark.

Many of those novels follow men made stupid by the academy, men who have become complacent and unsatisfactory to women through long exclusion from ordinary life. Instead of growing up, these men are instead engaged in endless pissing matches with their colleagues, while failing to produce scholarship of any significance. It’s all very satisfying to read when you have “left the academy” yourself. But the situation is so grim now that the red-bricks of Bradbury’s era seem like positive havens.

Fortunately, Julie Schumacher’s new novel The Shakespeare Requirement takes the collapse of American humanities as its premise. It’s a sequel to 2014’s Dear Committee Members, a book comprised entirely of letters, most of them letters of recommendation, written by professor Jason Fitger of Payne University’s English department. In that book, Fitger bemoaned the economics department’s renovation of his building’s higher floors, which left the English profs to molder, unevacuated, in the basement. He writes wistfully to Janet, his ex-wife, and rudely to other people. While extolling the virtues of one of his advisee’s prose—throughout the book the advisee slips down the social ladder until, safety net–less, he actually dies—Fitger airs old grievances and gets grotesquely nostalgic over some decades-old creative writing workshop he calls “the Seminar.”