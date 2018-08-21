What’s more, an eerily simultaneous series of events in New York City on Tuesday compounded the political damage for the president. Michael Cohen, the president’s former personal attorney, struck a plea agreement with federal prosecutors and pleaded guilty to eight counts of fraud-related charges—including the violation of campaign-finance laws by organizing a hush-money payment for Stephanie Clifford, the adult film actress known as Stormy Daniels, during the election. That plea effectively places the president within arm’s reach of criminal activity during his own election.

For Manafort himself, the conviction caps a spectacular fall from political grace for the 69-year-old political operative, who led the Republican presidential nominee’s campaign only two summers ago. Before joining Trump’s team, Manafort cut his teeth in Washington, D.C., as a political lobbyist before turning his attention to consulting for political campaigns overseas. Trump turned to him in the spring of 2016 as the Republican National Convention neared.

At the heart of the government’s case were Manafort’s finances and how he acquired them. The vast sum of his wealth flowed from his work as a consultant for pro-Moscow political parties in Ukraine. Prosecutors said Manafort earned more than $60 million for his labors in the eastern European country, which he then channeled through foreign bank accounts to evade taxes and other regulatory scrutiny. “Mr. Manafort lied when he had money and lied to get more money when he didn’t,” Greg Andres, the lead prosecutor in the Manafort trial, told the jury in his closing arguments. “This is a case about lies.”

By hiding the scope of his wealth from the government, prosecutors said, Manafort was able to furnish a lavish lifestyle for himself and his family. Jurors received details on all manner of luxurious purchases: a $2 million home in northern Virginia, one of the nation’s wealthiest regions, as well as clothes and accessories that ranged from the indulgent (a $21,000 watch) to the eccentric (a $15,000 ostrich jacket). Manafort seemed to have a fondness for expensive rugs in particular: Prosecutors said he spent more than $930,000 at an antique rug store in Alexandria.

The special counsel’s office spent the bulk of the trial walking jurors through the tangled financial world in which Manafort dwelt. Cindy Laporta, a former accountant, testified how she helped Manafort evade millions of dollars in tax penalties by classifying some of his income as loans. Heather Washkuhn, his former bookkeeper, told the court how Manafort’s lifestyle proved unsustainable by 2015 as his consulting firm’s revenue began to dry up. To make ends meet, she testified, he and his deputy Rick Gates began to misrepresent the firm’s finances to secure loans.