Six months ago, people were very worried about the stock market. In January, it was rocketing upwards, thanks in part to a $1.5 trillion Republican tax bill that gave away hundreds of billions of dollars to the wealthy and to corporations. And then, on February 5, it all seemed like it was going to fall apart: the Dow Jones plunged 1,175 points, the largest single-day drop in history. Was this the beginning of the end of a near-decade-long bull market?

Not quite. While the Dow Jones hasn’t quite recovered from February’s plunge—it currently sits about 1,000 points lower than it did before the drop—the bull market persists. On Wednesday, it became (by some measures, anyway) the longest in United States history, having begun on March 9, 2009, and lasted 3,453 days. There are warning signs—including an escalating trade war and the possibility of a recession on the horizon—and some analysts believe that losses are imminent. But there’s also a strong case to be made that the bull market isn’t ending anytime soon.



President Donald Trump has been fond of pointing to the market as evidence of his masterful economic stewardship. But the bull market is also a window into the economy’s response to the 2008 financial crash, revealing just how incomplete the recovery has been and how few have felt the gains from the ongoing rally.



As Axios’s Steve LeVine argued earlier this week, this bull market is “not self-propelled.” Few are, but this one in particular was fueled by historically low interest rates, part of the Federal Reserve’s attempt to juice the economy in response to the Great Recession. The Fed has begun to raise interest rates, leading to criticism from Trump and extreme anxiety from investors on Wall Street. (Fear of rising interest rates was one of the causes of February’s dip.) This economic boom has been highly dependent on low global real interest rates, and it has been shown to be fragile whenever interest rates begin to climb.

