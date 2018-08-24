Yugoslavian utopianism ran from the ergonomics of office space to an entire region’s development. The first plan on the wall of the first exhibition room is not a building blueprint, but instead a 1968 “South Adriatic Regional Plan” by the urban planning institutes of Croatia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The smallest details of furniture design in this show are reflected in the project of the nation-state itself.

Of course, Yugoslavia is no more. So the grand projects of Janko Konstantinov, Kenzō Tange (a Japanese architect who did much in the Macedonian capital of Skopje), Vjenceslav Richter, or Slobodan Milećević is inevitably nostalgic. The whole state-sponsored architectural paradigm is, like Yugoslavia itself, kaput. But MoMA has done a very good job of keeping apocalypse out of these rooms. It concentrates on the functional aesthetics of a time and place, without reference to the violent end that would greet this state and ultimately affect the maintenance of the buildings honored. In so doing, it also avoids the question of why the principles of socialism may have been insufficient in keeping Yugoslavia together.

Berislav Šerbetić and Vojin Baki’s Monument to the Uprising of the People of Kordun and Banija (1979–81). Petrova Gora, Croatia. Photographed in 2016. Valentin Jeck / Museum of Modern Art, 2016

There is a cost to embedding a piece of art in its real-world context. Konstantinov’s telecommunications center in Skopje, for example, is a beautiful thing in and of itself. But only his drawings really exist outside history. The building itself gets used by people and rained upon by the sky, and relies on human beings to maintain it. It hardly seems fair to Konstantinov’s genius that his ideas had to become part of the physical world.



But architecture is for using, and brutalist architecture more than most. So, when its finest examples (in disrepair or in glorious form) are disconnected from their context, these concrete megaliths of the 1960s become something very strange indeed.

Instagram

When Tumblr users reblog photographs of brutalist architecture, they turn them into pieces of furniture for their own pages. On Instagram, the effect of reblogging, or posting found images on a user’s feed, is to create of visual map to the user’s identity. There’s nothing wrong with this practice per se; it’s a very democratic way to access visual culture. But the social aspect to social media has turned the cultivation of aesthetics into an exercise in personal branding.

Every new generation does something new and destructive with its artistic inheritance. The great modernist architects did it themselves, cultivating an allergy to the curlicued fussiness of Art Deco, for example. But it is unlikely that the administrators of @brutal_architecture are much interested in the Croatian children who sat in those beautiful 1960s kindergarten classrooms—and those children are precisely the audience for whom these buildings were intended. It is not possible to relate to these buildings on a purely aesthetic level, because their use-function is an inextricable element of their form.

The historical and political relation of Brutalist architecture to our present moment is not the stuff of Instagram captions, not least because it won’t fit. It’s melted into the concrete itself. Towards a Concrete Utopia is an extraordinary show precisely because it engages with our romanticization of this form, but in so doing teaches, gently, about the time and the place.



For as long as we have Instagram accounts we’re going to keep emptying out the history from our visual signifiers, turning them into pretty shells that we arrange into advertisements for our own personal value. A utopia is whatever a person imagines it to be, after all. Utopia can be the size of the world, a nation state, a skyscraper, a kiosk; it can an iPhone screen or the dimensionless, disembodied gamut of the internet.



When a Tumblr or Instagram user pins a little bit of their identity on a beautiful old Yugoslav tower block, they are participating in a specific kind of capitalist utopianism, one that twists away from the politics of the original architecture. It’s the prerogative of each generation to destroy history in its own way. But some of those buildings, after all, are still standing.