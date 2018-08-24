I started to notice the Peter Kavinsky tweets on Saturday morning, at first as a trickle, and then as a flood. This happens from time to time: The Internet collectively swoons over a fictional character, in this case a high-school jock with a heart of gold and a dreamy chin scar (played by the 22-year-old actor Noah Centineo). I watched as tweet after admiring tweet about him went viral, gushing over his intense eye-contact and his coy mannerisms. I downloaded the film he features in, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, right before a four-hour plane flight. I figured I’d watch it once as a balm during early turbulence—a swift 99 minutes of yearning and angst and sororal bonding—and then turn to my stack of books. I ended up streaming it three times in a row.

The film is a treacly rom com about a plucky but unpopular teenage girl named Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) who, through a series of farcical happenings straight out of Molière, ends up in a fake relationship with the king of the cafeteria: Peter Kavinsky. TATBILB (as fans are calling it) is in direct dialogue with the the pastel suburban oeuvre of John Hughes—the characters watch Sixteen Candles mid-film—but it also subverts the Hughesian gaze, which was, at heart, white and moneyed, where ethnicity and eccentricity were at best, half-baked cantilevers for the main storyline, and at worst, offensive punchlines.

Lara Jean (aka LJ), TATBILB’s protagonist, is half-Korean, a fact that the film engages in its first scenes, as her Caucasian father, played by John Corbett, tries to make Korean food for his three daughters and fails at it. (Their mother died years ago, but he is trying nevertheless to perpetuate her traditions.) LJ’s Asian-American identity also comes up during a screening of Sixteen Candles, when a wary Peter Kavinsky asks her and her younger sister Kitty whether the character of Long Duk Dong is intended to be so openly racist. Lara Jean sighs that yes, the film is deeply problematic. But she says that she slogs through it because it gives her two hours in the dark with Jake Ryan, that object of so much 1980s hormonal lust, who cracked a million hearts in two when he cooed to Samantha to make a wish over her birthday cake.



Jenny Han, the Young Adult author who published To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before as the first book in a trilogy in 2014, had to fight for her film to have an Asian-American lead actress, and passed on several adaptation offers until Will Smith’s production company shared her vision that “the fact that the lead was Asian-American wasn’t seen as a liability.” The fact that TATBILB dropped in the same week as Crazy Rich Asians, another romantic comedy centering Asian actors, not only added momentum to the idea that the tide may be turning, but also that stories about identity don’t necessarily need to be weighted with trauma or sorrow; they can be about joy, froth, and even giddy obsession.