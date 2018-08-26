“American nationalism isn’t the same as in other countries,” McCain argued in his 2018 book The Restless Wave (co-written with Mark Salter). “It isn’t nativist or imperial or xenophobic, or it shouldn’t be. Those attachments belong with other tired dogmas ... consigned to the ash heap of history. We live in a land made from ideals, not blood and soil.” He also wrote, “The great majority of unauthorized immigrants came here to find work and raise their families, like most immigrants have throughout our history. They are not the rapists, killers, and drug dealers of fevered imaginations on the Right. They’re not the cause of the opioid epidemic.” (As so often, though, McCain’s noble words were belied his actions. In 2010, he ran for re-election under the slogan “complete the danged fence,” an anticipation of Trump’s “build the wall.”)

In foreign policy, American Greatness saw the United States as the confident, assertive leader of the West, willing and able to challenge foes. At its worst, it promoted military adventurism. In his better moments, McCain’s foreign policy had a larger sense of purpose than just military assertiveness, and included an awareness that America had a role to play in upholding the international order with diplomacy. In other words, McCain balanced nationalist belligerence with a sense of international responsibilities. This made McCain more mindful of cultivating alliances than other Republicans, and eager to protect America’s good reputation by foreswearing torture.

MAGA, by contrast, is a bitter, backward-looking nationalism. It has little use for immigrants, except as political foils (see Trump’s exploitation of the murder of Mollie Tibbetts), and is fueled by racial resentment. In foreign policy, MAGA sees the U.S. not as the pillar of the international order, but a sucker being exploited by allies. For Trump, good foreign policy is to get more out of other countries than they take, whether through plunder (“take the oil”) or shakedowns (starting trade wars, threatening NATO allies). And of course, Trump has openly extolled torture.

Yet if American Greatness and MAGA are two different paths of conservative nationalism can take, they do share a connection. By picking Sarah Palin to be his running mate in 2008, John McCain helped pave the way for MAGA and Trump. McCain wanted to energized the GOP base but he got more than he bargained for. Palin went rogue with atavistic resentment, most famously in her attacks on Obama for “palling around with terrorists.” It was a short distance between that and birtherism, which Palin also embraced. Trump was all but inevitable.

McCain was clearly uncomfortable with this turn. He saw little of Palin after 2008, and earlier this year expressed regret that he didn’t pick Joe Lieberman as his running mate instead. McCain also reportedly wants Obama to deliver a eulogy at his funeral—and has asked that Trump not attend.