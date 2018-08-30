Can things get worse for Barnes & Noble? In 2018, it comes across as a silly question. Decades removed from its heyday as the brutalizer of small bookshops—the inspiration for Tom Hanks’s soul-destroying monolith in You’ve Got Mail—the store is running on fumes. Its stock price sits at five dollars. Its high-profile attempts to compete with Amazon in e-commerce and e-books have been expensive failures. It has had four CEOs in the past five years, a period in which it has closed stores and laid off staff, including 1,800 in February.

But on Tuesday, Barnes & Noble hit a new low when its last CEO, Demos Parneros, sued the company for defamation and breach of contract. Parneros alleges that he was pushed out after a deal to sell the company to an unnamed buyer fell through, and that Barnes & Noble covered it up by bringing bogus charges of sexual harassment and bullying against him. Barnes & Noble fired back that Parneros had been “terminated for sexual harassment, bullying behavior, and other violations of company policies.” (It had previously declined to specify the former CEO’s alleged misdeeds in a statement announcing his departure on July 3.)



Parneros’s filing is apparently designed to generate a settlement and should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, its contents are damning. It portrays a company in dire straits being presided over by a longtime chairman, the 76-year-old Len Riggio, who spends his time berating subordinates. While Riggio has presented himself as the heart and soul of the company, the lawsuit depicts him as an albatross. It shows that the company is struggling in every conceivable aspect of its business, which means that finding a new CEO—let alone a buyer capable of turning the company around—will be exceedingly difficult.

For the past four decades, Riggio has been one of the most consequential figures in publishing—only Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has had a greater influence over the current retail landscape. An art collector and philanthropist with a ruthless streak, Riggio spent two decades steamrolling independent booksellers and bending publishers to his will. But when Amazon emerged, Riggio was caught on his back foot. He lacked Amazon’s technical expertise and its even deeper pockets. Barnes & Noble’s attempts to compete with Amazon—a clunky website, then a clunky e-reader—were disasters that cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars.

