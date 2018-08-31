At first, Richardson did not say whether he would appoint a special prosecutor, though he also had no signs of opposition to the idea. But as time went on, it became clear that Democrats who led the Senate Judiciary Committee would make it a condition of his confirmation process. He began a three-week search while the committee weighed his nomination. After a few candidates turned him down, he settled on Archibald Cox, a Harvard University law professor who had served as solicitor general in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations, for the job.

Elliot Richardson in 1975. Central Press/Getty Images

To further reassure senators, Richardson memorialized the scope of Cox’s duties. The special prosecutor would be authorized to investigate and prosecute all matters “arising out of the unauthorized entry into Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate,” as well as “all offenses arising out of the 1972 Presidential election for which the special prosecutor deems it necessary and appropriate” and “allegations involving the President, members of the White House staff, or Presidential appointees.” He also gave him broad protections against removal. “The Attorney General will not countermand or interfere with the special prosecutor’s decision or actions,” Cox’s guidelines said. “The special prosecutor will not be removed from his duties except for extraordinary improprieties on his part.”

Finally, Richardson made an extraordinary show of deference to the Senate. Special prosecutors, both then and now, weren’t subject to its approval. But Richardson agreed to testify alongside Cox before the committee in what amounted to an informal confirmation hearing of sorts for the special prosecutor’s office. At the hearing, Cox told senators that he found both his jurisdiction and Richardson’s final control to be appropriate. “It seems to me the only authority he has retained is to give me hell if I don’t do the job,” he told the committee, “and I think he ought to keep that authority.”

The Senate confirmed Richardson to become the nation’s sixty-ninth attorney general based on that understanding. William Ruckelshaus, the acting FBI director at the time, became deputy attorney general a few months later. “I made the same pledge in September 1973 at my confirmation hearing,” Ruckleshaus wrote last summer. “At that time, only the attorney general or his successor could fire Cox.”

Shortly after Richardson’s confirmation, the American public learned about the existence of the White House taping system and its relevance to the Watergate inquiry. Cox, acting through a federal grand jury, subpoenaed the tapes almost immediately. Nixon refused to hand them over on executive-privilege grounds and challenged the subpoena in court. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Cox on October 13, ruling that the president was not above the law. On October 20, the White House telephoned Richardson and instructed him to remove Cox. Richardson refused and sent Nixon a letter of resignation that explained his position:

At many points throughout the nomination hearings, I reaffirmed my intention to assure the independence of the special prosecutor, and in my statement of his duties and responsibilities, I specified that he would have “full authority” for “determining whether or not to contest the assertion of ‘Executive Privilege’ or any other testimonial privilege.” And while the special prosecutor can be removed from Office for “extraordinary improprieties,” I also pledged that “The Attorney General will not countermand or interfere with the Special Prosecutor’s decisions or actions.” While I fully respect the reasons that have led you to conclude that the Special Prosecutor must be discharged, I trust that you understand that I could not in the light of these firm and repeated commitments carry out your direction that this be done. In the circumstances, therefore, I feel that I have no choice but to resign.

Ruckelshaus resigned as well, citing the pledge he had also made to Congress. Solicitor General Robert Bork ultimately fired Cox, completing what became known as the Saturday Night Massacre. The political damage inflicted upon Nixon’s presidency was deep and irreversible. Richardson, Ruckelshaus, and Cox became icons of the American rule of law. Ten months later, Nixon became the first president to resign from office.

Why does Trump hate his attorney general? Sessions is the administration’s most effective cabinet member when it comes to crafting policy, but this isn’t enough to qualify as a “great job” in Trump’s eyes. The president has long indicated that he doesn’t care about the Justice Department’s traditional independence from the White House. He expects his attorney general to squelch investigations that could implicate him and his allies while wielding the Justice Department’s immense powers against his political opponents.

Trump hasn’t been subtle about this view, either. For more than a year, Trump has belittled and denigrated the former Alabama senator for recusing himself from the Russia investigation and all other matters related to the 2016 election. That decision set off a chain of events that placed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in ultimate command of the inquiry. After Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, Rosenstein tapped Robert Mueller run the investigation. The president places much of the blame for the special counsel on Sessions, telling reporters last year that he wouldn’t have nominated the senator if he knew he’d recuse himself.

The American people haven’t been fooled by Trump’s pressure campaign. Sixty-four percent of them—75 percent of Democrats and 68 percent of independents, as well as almost half of all Republicans—oppose Sessions’s ouster, according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll released on Friday. This level of support gives the Senate a public mandate to protect Sessions for the remainder of the Russia investigation. If Trump fires him anyway, it also gives senators a mandate to compel Sessions’s replacement to preserve Mueller’s investigation to whatever end. Call it the Richardson rule: The Senate won’t confirm a new attorney general while the president is under investigation unless the nominee pledges to maintain the independence of that investigation—and has the integrity to uphold it.