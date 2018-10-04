They open in the day and close at night.

They are good at appearances. They are white.

I judge them, judge the study they make

Of themselves, aspirational beings, fake

If you ask me. If you ask me, I’ll say no,

Thank you, I don’t need to watch what goes

Only imagining itself seen, don’t need

To see them yawn their thin mouths and feed

On light, absolute and unmoved. They remind

Me of black people who see the movie

About slaves and exit saying how they would

Have fought to whip Legree with his own whip

And walked away from the plantation,

Their eyes raised to the sun, without going blind.