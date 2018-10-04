My parents renovated that old home.

It is clean as a lobotomy.

The cracked linoleum’s erased.

Now new hardwood floors are gleaming.

Gone are gold shag rugs, the shade

of California August

on which I lay beneath the dustmotes

studying the drift of genome, species, phyla.

Gone is the cracked pink bathroom tile,

vanity of some 1940s bride;

gone the shameful faux wood paneling,

dark embarrassment of my teenage years.

They’ve added a backdoor to the kitchen

where night after night I fought with my mother—

& I, who spent a decade sending hatred

towards a glittering asbestos ceiling,

have only a distant dump to hate,

& the settling of old carcinogens:

My ancient vehemence is confounded

by a brightly lit new silence,

emptiness beneath the open vaulting.