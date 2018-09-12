In Paris, a highway called “the periphery” separates the privileged in the city from the marginalized “banlieues” or suburbs. Some residents of the banlieues even joke that they may as well need a passport to cross. But as students around the country head back to school this month, thousands of teachers are set to traverse this line, heading into some of the most underprivileged school districts in the country.

The national education reforms being implemented this fall in France—including cutting class sizes, adding more evaluations, and banning mobile phone use—are the latest attempt by the government of Emmanuel Macron to close the staggering school performance gap between low-achieving students, who often live in the banlieues, and wealthier, predominantly white students. Macron’s government has heralded the reduction of certain primary school class sizes from 24 students per teacher to 12 students as a flagship reform—one that he started rolling out in 2017 and that he promises will transform public education, pouring teachers into the nation’s underperforming schools. Yet at the heart of the plan lies a questionable assumption: that the achievement gap in the banlieues can be solved through education reform alone.

In fact, the banlieues’ lagging academic performance is entangled with issues affecting low-income areas almost everywhere: low wages, high unemployment, and perhaps above all, systemic segregation. Institutional racism and a French system of social cachet created this problem decades ago. Some experts fear that the new measures are not so much a Band-Aid on a gaping wound (insufficient and ineffective) as bad medicine—liable to cause further damage.

Of the 72 countries surveyed, France was the country where a student’s social, economic, and cultural background had the greatest effect on school performance.

“I think the proposed reforms even risk increasing inequalities,” said Philippe Meirieu, a French researcher in pedagogical science at the University of Lyon and a former left-wing political candidate. Adding more student evaluations, for instance, might only fill the most prestigious establishments with students who are labeled “good” from a young age, widening the lag with schools that are already struggling, according to Meirieu. He went so far as to call certain measures—including the option to switch from five days of primary school class per week to four—“catastrophic.” The measure was introduced primarily as a cost-saving technique, and its effect will be strongest in families where parents cannot afford to spend the day engaged in cultural or educational opportunities with their kids, giving wealthy children yet another advantage.