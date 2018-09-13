Nor have these last eight years been a story of Greece’s tenacity and determination to overcome its crisis, despite what its citizens have suffered — a 25 percent loss of the country’s GDP, numerous pension cuts, and unemployment rates of 30 percent. Elected officials of this period, despite voting through parliament the terms of one bailout agreement after another, went on to drag their feet throughout their application, often merely pretending to comply with the terms. The behavior resembled Virgil’s less flattering portrayal of Odysseus in the Aeneid—as the crafty con-man behind the Trojan horse—more than Homer’s honorable protagonist.

Not all of the stories we tell about ourselves are equally convincing, and some of them might even be damaging.

But, above all, comparing the present moment to Odysseus’s Ithaca homecoming suggests a return to how things were before: something neither possible nor desirable for Greece in the wake of the financial crisis. A return to ‘how things were before’ for Greece would mean a return to a state of ignorant bliss, before the abrupt awakening of 2010, when the severity of the debt crisis became explicit. It would also mean a return to an economy and political class with all the bad habits and mismanagement practices that helped set the country on this woeful journey in the first place. What’s more, despite the official end of the bailout agreements, Greece is still bound by numerous commitments to its creditors for the coming years, including what many claim are unrealistic growth and surplus targets. It will remain under surveillance for years to come by its creditors to ensure it actually meets those targets. Greece is a long way from returning to a sense of normality, and has yet to regain autonomy when it comes to decision-making about its economy. Even Tsipras contradicted his own analogy with his closing statement: “Ithaca is only the beginning”—a stark departure from the final destination Ithaca represented in Homer’s poem.

“Our fundamental tactic of self-protection, self-control and self-definition,” according to philosopher Daniel Dennett, is “telling stories and more particularly concocting and controlling the story we tell others—and ourselves—about who we are.” It’s a statement as true of politics as of individuals.

But not all of the stories we tell about ourselves are equally convincing, and some of them might even be damaging. The Odysseus analogy is just the latest in series of Greek narratives since the start of the crisis, none of which helped the country understand how it had arrived near the point of debt default, nor how to fix the situation. On the one hand, there were the ‘grand scale’ narratives, seeing Greece as the victim of global finance or of a rigged Euro structure that benefitted richer, northern countries and punished the poorer, southern ones. That story downplayed any way Greek actions might have contributed to the crisis, therefore also downplaying any Greek ability to improve the situation. Other narratives focused on the mistakes of Greece’s own political class: Some saw Greece as paying the price of hubris for all those years of living beyond its means and for citizens’ tax-evasion, meaning maybe Greece deserved what it was going through. Then there were those who saw the crisis as simply the result of badly negotiated bailout agreements—negotiations a game-theory specialist finance minister, like the one installed later in 2015, could do better at.

These narratives were all one-sided and reductive. The truth is that the Greek crisis was caused by a combination of factors: domestic mismanagement of the economy and budget, the overreaction of financial markets to any new potential threat after failing to predict the 2007 subprime mortgages crash, and the EU’s lack of structures to help manage a country’s bankruptcy. In failing to recognise the numerous causes contributing to Greece’s crisis, the dominant narratives oversimplified the country’s complex predicament.