Barry hasn’t simply bought into a cultural myth: He’s bought into his own particular strain of it, which is both egomaniacal and a little sad.

Barry’s clichéd quest takes on a new layer of self-involvement when, in a flashback Shteyngart reveals that when Barry was at Princeton he wrote a story about “a forty-something partner at Goldman Sachs who is driving around Vermont in his S500.” There, his protagonist encounters a pastoral scene, befriends a sheepdog, and eventually has a metaphysically-charged reunion with his college-era ex. Barry hasn’t simply bought into a cultural myth: He’s bought into his own particular strain of it, which is both egomaniacal and a little sad.

That’s but one manifestation of the ways in which Barry profoundly doesn’t get it: He enjoys the nominal proximity to art, but he hasn’t actually taken the time to think about what certain creative works might be questioning. Perhaps the most forceful demonstration of this comes when Barry wanders around Baltimore and is mistaken by several residents for a participant on a The Wire-themed tour. Barry, having never actually seen The Wire, remains oblivious. Here, too, Shteyngart adopts a take-no-prisoners approach to satire, mocking both Barry’s cluelessness and the way in which one person’s memorable narrative is another’s opportunity for commoditization. There’s more than a little of The Bonfire of the Vanities in Lake Success’s literary DNA—both its bleak view of the wealthy and its sprawling social criticism.

Barry’s abuses of art are even more pronounced in the way he reads the works of F. Scott Fitzgerald. This isn’t particularly subtle: The name of Barry’s fund—This Side of Capital—riffs on This Side of Paradise, and the title of Shteyngart’s novel comes from the real-life Long Island town located just south of the models for The Great Gatsby’s East Egg and West Egg. There’s a sense that Barry sees Fitzgerald’s work (and a whole canon of American literature) largely as a status symbol—that, like the absurdly expensive whisky and watches he favors, he likes literary prestige and the perception of seriousness more than the work of analyzing and interpreting text. “I just really liked the name,” Barry tells Layla’s son Jonah late in the novel, when recalling his childhood fascination with Lake Success. “I wanted to be successful.”

Barry seems drawn to the depictions of wealth and glamor at which Fitzgerald excelled. Fitzgerald’s books also offer, however, plenty of cautionary tales about the effects of wealth, the way that a nominally thrilling marriage can stagnate into something toxic, and the impossibility of recapturing the past. For someone who ostensibly loves Fitzgerald enough to reference him constantly, Barry shows no signs of having comprehended any of this. He also tells Jonah that “The Great Gatsby is about a man who wanted to improve himself. And when I was your age I wanted to improve myself, too.” Barry knows all about aspiration, but what he struggles to grasp is the consequences of those aspirations.

In the hands of some authors, Barry’s road trip would be the stuff of mockery. His many attempts to make cultural inroads with the rest of America are poorly-timed and miscalculated, leaving him even more hopelessly out of touch. He has a cringe-inducing encounter with his college girlfriend’s aging parents; crashes with Jeff Park, a former subordinate in Atlanta, where he becomes obsessed with Outkast’s 2000 song “Ms. Jackson” (which, to him, is brand-new); and ponders starting a foundation “that would help urban youth buy their first mechanical watch and learn to care for it.” He also buys crack on his ill-fated trip to Baltimore, which takes on an almost Chekhovian significance as he travels across the country and it goes unsmoked for more and more of the book.