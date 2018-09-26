The U.N. charter opened with an aspirational mission to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.” Signatories pledged “to unite our strength to maintain international peace and security” and “to employ international machinery for the economic and social advancement of all peoples.” The twenty-page document then went on to design the institutions that would carry out this cooperative global mission, including the General Assembly (where Trump spoke on Tuesday), the Security Council, and the International Court of Justice.

The United States and its closest allies have enjoyed the peace and prosperity Trump extolled in part because of the United Nations.

The existence of a United Nations, with strong American support, transformed international relations after 1945. First, the General Assembly, the Security Council, and the Office of the General Secretary became primary venues for mediating international disputes. This began with the earliest debates about the regulation of atomic materials in 1946 and included intensive negotiations over the future of Palestine, Berlin, Cuba, Vietnam, and many other sites of the Cold War conflict. Many like to think of the UN as feckless, but the reality is that without the U.N.-assisted negotiations between adversaries during these crises, larger wars would surely have erupted, as they did before the U.N.’s creation.

Once adversaries reached settlements, the U.N. frequently recruited and managed peacekeepers who provided neutral enforcement. From the Sinai Desert to the Congo, and to Haiti and beyond, the U.N. has conducted more than seventy peacekeeping operations since its founding, fifteen of which are still active. It’s easy to forget what a radical idea international peacekeeping forces—one of the great peacemaking innovations of the twentieth century—represent, historically.

The United Nations also quickly emerged as a coordinating and information-sharing body between states. From transportation and trade to health and the environment, U.N. agencies pooled crucial knowledge across nations, set norms for mutually beneficial behavior, and created basic regulations, including standards for safety and coordination across such varied fields as air travel, shipping, and immigration. The International Civil Aviation Organization, the World Health Organization, and the International Atomic Energy Agency are three examples of the many U.N. offices that have facilitated safe and prosperous interactions across nations.

Finally, the United Nations has been one of the most powerful advocates for human rights. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, passed by the General Assembly on December 10, 1948, established basic principles for the treatment of all humans across the globe, with associated obligations for governments. Although the enforcement of these principles has been inconsistent, they have created a set of common expectations that discipline national actors and empower dissident voices. They also create a common language for cooperation among culturally diverse peoples. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, for example, inspired additional efforts to protect vulnerable citizens, including the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (1965), the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (1979), and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989). Activist organizations working across societies, especially Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have used these U.N. documents to mobilize diverse citizens and build vibrant networks for influencing government policies.