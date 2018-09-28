At a performance in England earlier this month, the singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading was dressed in black, with her hair shoulder-length and cut into a frame around her face. During the first half of an intimate show, Armatrading played the entirety of Not Too Far Away, her 24th album, released earlier this summer. In the second half, she played older material—the kind of heartsick songs that burrow into your soul and stay there as part of the furniture. Her rendition of “Willow,” in particular, was striking in the way it recalled her performance of the same song nearly 40 years ago. Everything that’s exceptional about the 1977 performance—everything that makes Joan Armatrading, Joan Armatrading—remained miraculously in place. It’s a kind of butch alchemy: basic clothes, strong stance, technical skill, radically soft heart.

For a 67-year-old artist, that continuity over time is intensely inspiring. She has from the start of her career been so distinctive and self-assured (despite her shyness) that she has never had to reinvent herself. It is of a piece with the following Armatrading has built since she released her first album, Whatever’s For Us, in 1972. Her fame is the type that burns intensely at its own level, never blowing up to cheap levels that would allow her to fill stadiums by peddling nostalgia.

She was born in Saint Kitts and lived in Antigua before emigrating to Birmingham, England, in 1958 at the age of 7. As a child she taught herself to play several instruments. She started writing songs on her household piano at 14, and soon afterwards her mother swapped two prams for a guitar at a pawn shop. She left school at 15 and became “a typist and a comptometer operator, which is another kind of typing [and] adding machine,” as she recently told The Telegraph. She started performing at 16.

Her self-titled LP (1976) was her third release, containing three of her most iconic songs: “Love and Affection,” “Down to Zero,” and “Tall in the Saddle,” all about opening up emotionally, softening a hard exterior. “Willow” is from her 1977 fourth album Show Some Emotion. As in many of her very best songs, Armatrading combines strength with an extreme vulnerability. She is offering herself up as a source of stability to another person—“I said I’m strong / Straight / Willing / To be a / Shelter / In a storm”—but in such a way that she herself becomes open to being hurt.

