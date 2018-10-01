As he adjusts to his new status as a disabled dependent, he is confronted by an old crime. While Susanna’s kids are out playing in Hugo’s garden they stumble on a human skull, hidden for who knows how long inside the hollow of an elm tree. Detectives show up. Whose skull is it? Why is it in the tree? Who has had access to the garden, and why can’t Toby remember what he needs to remember? He and his cousins used to have parties in the garden in their teenage years, but the details—which could be clues—are maddeningly fuzzy in his memory.

In a 2016 New Yorker piece about French, Laura Miller explained the connection between crime stories and the communities they’re set in: “All crime novels are social novels. They can’t help it; without a society to define, condemn, and punish it, crime itself wouldn’t exist.” In the case of The Witch Elm, French offers an analysis of how privilege (and the lack of it) defines a person’s experience of life.



As Toby tries to unravel the story of the skull, his memories of the past come into conflict with those of other people, including Susanna and his other cousin Leon. Though they went to school together, it turns out that the basic facts of their identities—that Toby is a man; that Susanna is a woman; that Leon is gay—have led the three cousins to have completely different recollections of their lives. Leon and Susanna have much more in common, both having felt marginalized as teenagers. Where does this leave Toby?

Always a white man who moved easily through the world, he feels belittled and emasculated by the robbery-attack, and condescended to by his doctors. Newly possessed of disability, though he can’t quite acknowledge it, Toby’s place in the food chain of social privilege has been radically reconfigured. He’s infuriated by the detectives who won’t tell him everything they know. He doesn’t trust Susanna or Leon; doesn’t know who to trust. He has a great girlfriend named Melissa, but she’s so angelic that there seems something suspicious about her.

French’s accomplishment is in turning the classic mystery novel ingredients—contradictory accounts, unreliable memory, dark family secrets—into a narrative about politics. We are aware that the main character can be somewhat entitled, but also that he is suffering from a brain injury. French invites the reader to make assumptions about his competency, to treat him as an unreliable narrator, because of his condition.