The humor in the first season not only came from its crude subject matter (you learn more than you ever wanted to know about how to elegantly draw a phallus), but from the fact that Sam and Peter approach their vérité work like they are the Maysles brothers. As they attempt to exonerate the leading suspect Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro), they construct elaborate maps, they stage elaborate re-enactments, and they grill their interview subjects with a confrontational zeal that almost earns them a school expulsion. They are not solving a murder but they treat their material as if it is life or death, as if they are out to win a Pulitzer.

There is, of course, something puerile about this—the creators of American Vandal, Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, are essentially taking Christopher Guest’s mockumentary format and tossing in dirty jokes—but inside its shiny wrapper of inanity, the first season revealed a deeper truth. Even though Peter and Sam proved Dylan Maxwell innocent, their hard work was for naught. Dylan had already lost everything: his college acceptance, his girlfriend, the respect of his peers and of the country (in the meta-world of the show, Peter and Sam post their first installments on YouTube, sending Dylan’s story viral). So he decides to become the person that everyone assumes he is. He didn’t commit the first act of vandalism, but he picks up a can of red paint and angrily defaces a teacher’s driveway. Just as institutional biases can harm an individual, true crime series can distort and destroy the lives of their subjects.

When the second season of American Vandal begins, Sam and Peter have become national celebrities. In a truly next-level joke, they explain that Netflix picked up the first season of their show and has hired them to film a new installment. They follow up a tip from a student named Chloe Lyman, who believes that Kevin McClain is being framed for a crime he did not commit. She says she knows, in fact, who did it: the star of the basketball team, DeMarcus Tillman (Melvin Gregg), who is being protected by the administration because he is such a cash cow for the sports program.

This is a place where so many young people find themselves today; caught between appearances and reality, reputation and vulnerability.

What the show does better than almost any other comedy on television is specificity. Its minute observations about how Generation Z lives, down to the smallest emoji or Instagram comment, are uncannily accurate. There’s the way Kevin McClain says “horrrr-chah-ta,” overemphasizing the Spanish pronunciation to sound worldly. There’s DeMarcus Tillman, the star of the basketball team excusing his poor attempts at writing poetry by pronouncing that “I feel like Shakespeare’s first poem was probably trash too.” There’s the overeager, try-hard teacher Miss Montgomery, who gets into debates with students about whether or not the pope is cool and compares herself to “Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side.” There’s a disgruntled, expelled student Grayson Wentz, who makes angry vlogs about how his Internet-addicted classmates are all sheep who are desperate for double-taps.

For all its scatological humor—and there is a lot of that—the new season of American Vandal draws more profound conclusions than the first. Peter and Sam quickly find themselves in over their heads, in a dark cycle of blackmail, catfishing, revenge porn, and other webby terrors. This is a place where so many young people find themselves today; caught between appearances and reality, reputation and vulnerability. As more and more teenagers begin to lead their lives at least halfway online, they are opening themselves up for traumatic experiences. If the gimlet eye of American Vandal reveals one truth about the next generation, it is that the crap they will have to put up with is far worse than anything you could catch from lemonade.