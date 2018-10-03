The current borders of Macedonia were first formalized while it was still part of the Yugoslav federation formed after the end of World War II. Greece and Yugoslavia enjoyed relatively stable relations, even though Yugoslav president Josip Broz Tito spearheaded increased ethnic and language rights for the Macedonian entity within the federation. The post-World War II order saw many nations settle into their ethnic and national identities, and while Greece kept an eye on its northern neighbor, its worries were subdued as long as the “Slavic Macedonians” were part of a bigger nation, especially one whose socialist ideology encouraged the heterogenous nature of its population and tried to put a damper on any ethnic or religious outbursts.

The breakup of the socialist union in the early 90s was accompanied by a surge in nationalist sentiments. Macedonia’s first constitution claimed that it was “a nation for all Macedonians”—something Greece interpreted as a claim to both their territory and their Greek Macedonian population. In order to solve the issue, Macedonia has since had to refer to itself internationally as “the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia” or FYROM, a clunky name that did not entirely appease Greek concerns since it still included the word “Macedonia.” Since Greece was part of NATO and the EU, it could successfully veto Macedonia’s membership to these organizations over the years, granting only limited participation in NATO as part of the 90s-era Partnership for Peace between NATO and various European countries.

How do you tell them that their country arrived late to the nation-building party, when everyone else had already drawn the lines and chosen the titles?

The FYROM name didn’t draw many fans within the country either, who felt they were being bullied by their southern neighbors and continued to refer to themselves as “Macedonians” and their country as the “Republic of Macedonia.” The dispute proved beneficial for corrupt politicians, who used the unresolved issue as a smokescreen for their illicit dealings and as an excuse for sluggish development. The former ruling party even launched an infrastructure project for the capital, titled “Skopje 2014,” whereby they built statues of “ancient Macedonian figures” such as Alexander the Great and Phillip of Macedon, claiming that this represented the nation’s unbroken historical continuity since antiquity.

Amid accusations that they had laundered money through these projects, the party was voted out of office in 2016. The victory of SDSM promised to usher in a period of rational and conciliatory political dealings, renaming various statues to reflect a spirit of Greek-Macedonian friendship. Yet the country’s name proved a sensitive point. How do you convince your electorate that what they call themselves isn’t important, in the wider perspective of economic and societal development? How do you tell them that their country arrived late to the nation-building party, when everyone else had already drawn the lines and chosen the titles?

Greece isn’t the only neighbor constricting the country’s nation-building process. There is also a challenge in the north: The majority of Macedonia’s population are Eastern Orthodox believers, the dominant Christian denomination in Eastern and Southeastern Europe. As a bishop heads the Orthodox Church of each certain country or nation, Macedonia split from the Serbian Orthodox Church in the 1960s while Macedonians were gaining significant rights within Yugoslavia. The new Macedonian church—a marker in this part of the world of nationhood—has not received support from the Serbian church, and its status continues to remain contested, very much like the dispute between the respective Ukrainian and the Russian Orthodox churches.