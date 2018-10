Oh you real effulgent frailties Look

a book, a banister, a sinister

affirmation of how little

we achieve in looking a bog, an orchard, an icy shore

shorn of longing a flower, a power-

line flecked with lingering over their split



tails, then the mass of them amassing

living darkening cloud

When they settle I am slumped

in my plushest lonely meadow, nook

look, look the augur of them in

the unfamiliar immediacy of any old mothering oak