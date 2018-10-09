The setting is a pharmaceutical trial of a psychiatric medication. The trial room is like the inside of a spaceship from the 1970s. From the other side of a purple-lit window, a beautiful young scientist in aviator eyeglasses intones, “Subjects, take your pills.” Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), a kindly schizophrenic, and Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone), a smart slacker traumatized by her sister’s death, gulp them down.

This scene comes in the thick of Maniac, a new ten-part Netflix series from director Cary Joji Fukunaga (Sin Nombre, True Detective). The season takes a good four episodes to get going, but from there it opens up like a flower. Set in an alternate but contemporary universe where analog technology still rules the day, Maniac is much more like a long, episodic movie than a television show. In its hallucinatory stylings it recalls The Science of Sleep (2006) or Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004). Like those movies, Maniac takes place largely inside the dreamed worlds of its protagonists, controlled by the drugs they take to see if a damaged mind can be healed. The result is a TV show which perhaps does not treat mental illness very scientifically, but achieves real catharsis by pushing its leads down a road of psychological transformation.

Maniac plays heavily on its analog premise. A person short on cash, for example, can raise money by being advertised to in real life: An “Ad Buddy” shows up to read you a script on what product to buy. But the “real” world is mostly a place to establish Owen and Annie’s motivations to become lab rats: Owen’s in it for the money, while Annie has blackmailed her way in because she’s already addicted to one of the trial’s drugs. Owen’s family is a horrible identikit set of WASPs, while Annie is unemployed and lonely, unable to put together her life after the terrible car accident that killed her sister and that she blames on herself.

Michele K. Short / Netflix

In contrast, the science lab where they enter the drug trial is a gorgeous funland of actual maniacs. Justin Theroux plays Dr. James Mantleray, a deranged researcher with a complicated relationship with his mom, a celebrity therapist played by Sally Field. She helps people across America talk through their problems; he hates his mother and wants to fix the world’s problems with pills. His partner in science and troubled romance is the aforementioned beauty in aviators, Dr. Azumi Fujita, played by Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina). These two form a sort of mirror relationship to Owen and Annie, but they are without doubt the truly “mad” ones of the show.