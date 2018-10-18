You keep complaining that there are two people

inside me—

the one confident, decisive, ironic; the other a raging cripple

who never took to the nipple, whose life has been one long episode of colic.

Just admit you don’t know which one you like better, which one rings your bell.

I happen to like them both.

I make the one drive the other around and around the glistening night streets of our town

to try and calm him,

calm him down.

I want them to be inseparable, inevitable. I don’t want the children to suffer.