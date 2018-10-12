Ling Ma’s debut novel Severance begins with the cryptic sentence “After the End came the Beginning.” The End here refers, naturally, to the end of the world. The Beginning, though, oddly points at once backwards and forwards in time: The Beginning is both the recent past, when things started to deteriorate, and the future, when survivors must try to adapt to the aftermath of catastrophe. “There were eight of us, then nine—that was me—a number that would only decrease,” Ma writes. “We found one another after fleeing New York for the safer pastures of the countryside. We’d seen it done in the movies, though no one could say which one exactly. A lot of things didn’t play out as they had been depicted on-screen.”

SEVERANCE: A NOVEL by Ling Ma Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 304 pp, $26.00

The parenthetical “me” in Ma’s opening soon turns out to be the novel’s protagonist: a 20-something Chinese-American woman named Candace Chen, who had, until the beginning of the end, been working in a publishing house in New York City. In alternating chapters, Candace moves between recalling her pre-apocalyptic existence (spending her days at a Manhattan office job and her nights with her boyfriend in Greenpoint) and describing her life “after the end.” What marks the end, readers soon learn, is a worldwide epidemic called “Shen Fever” that originates in Shenzhen, China’s primary manufacturing center. The disease is an airborne fungal infection that has spread to the rest of the world largely through commercial shipping routes. It is, in other words, a disease of global trade.

Casualties of Shen Fever are reduced to zombie-like behavior, as they obsessively repeat the same actions over and over again. Candace comes across a fevered girl who “was reading, or assuming the act of reading.” She notices the girl turn the page every few seconds and that “as she read, she chewed her hair, a strand in her mouth. In fact, she was literally chewing all of her hair off.” An FAQ sheet informs survivors that patients “may appear functional and are still able to execute rote, everyday tasks.” That the symptoms of Shen Fever so closely resemble the monotonous performance of office work is not lost on readers.

Severance shares, in fact, many of the concerns of Colson Whitehead’s 2011 post-apocalyptic NYC zombie novel Zone One, which takes place in similar corporate settings. Like Zone One—which includes the observation that “New York City in death was very much like New York City in life”—Severance plays with the idea that life after the apocalypse is much like life before it. “How do we know,” someone asks Candace at one point, “that you’re not fevered yourself?” It’s going to take more than a zombie plague, Ma appears to say, to undo our hard-wired reliance on the routines and logic of late capitalism.